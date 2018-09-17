You are here

  • Home
  • KSA in line for multibillion-dollar infrastructure dividend
﻿

KSA in line for multibillion-dollar infrastructure dividend

Saudi Arabia is likely to spend $1.1 trillion on infrastructure projects between 2019 and 2038. (Reuters)
Updated 17 September 2018
Richard Wachman
0

KSA in line for multibillion-dollar infrastructure dividend

  • Diversification via ‘localization’ will stimulate both the home market and export potential
  • "Nigeria did it, and before them Brazil did it, and there is no reason why KSA cannot do it," says industry analyst
Updated 17 September 2018
Richard Wachman
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia stands to collect an “infrastructure dividend” worth billions as it pushes ahead with its diversification drive, powered by a localization program involving partnerships between KSA enterprises and overseas firms to ensure wealth cascades down to the wider population, say experts.

Dr. Raed Kombargi, an Abu Dhabi-based partner with consultancy Strategy&, told Arab News that KSA should be able to provide goods and services for its local market as well as build globally competitive export industries. “The dividend is certainly there and I am confident they can do it,” he said.

Kombargi said the purpose of localization was, on one level, to stimulate the economy by creating a lot of jobs. But it was also about having an impact on GDP.

“If you are focused only on the local market and local demand, you will get to a certain level but you won’t get the ‘big bang’ that you are looking for,” he said. “To take full advantage of local content, home-produced goods should, in the medium term, become globally competitive, so that you are not just manufacturing, for instance, solar panels or solar components to install in KSA, but also to export regionally and beyond. That’s how you maximize local content.”

A report from Strategy& published last week estimated that Saudi Arabia was likely to spend $1.1 trillion on infrastructure projects from 2019-2038. The report looked at infrastructure spending worldwide for the next 20 years and found that Saudi Aramco was targeting 70 percent localization by 2021 as part of its In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program, which favors local content during the procurement process and makes localization a key condition that encompasses all its commercial arrangements.

Looking ahead, the report noted that large development schemes were being set up in a way that would allow local companies to substitute imports, and to grow non-oil exports by building an industrial base to create export potential.

Monica Malik, of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said: “You have had strong population growth and you need to upgrade infrastructure, including providing services such as health, education and housing. The requirements and objectives are very broad, as is the potential.”

Turning to construction, she said that if momentum builds up, “You will need foreign construction firms to come in and work with Saudi developers, to help with the requirements on the ground. There has been a bottleneck in the past, often the ability to get contractors in has — at times of growth — not been at the pace required.”

Asked how successful he thought KSA would be in localizing content in the building of new cities such as Neom and other mega projects, Kombargi said: “I think they can. Nigeria did it, and before them Brazil did it, and there is no reason why KSA cannot do it.

“There is a new generation of highly educated Saudis, very responsible about the future of the country, and extremely savvy about what makes sense economically and what doesn’t,” he said.

But Kombargi thought KSA and others should do things slowly, building up supply chains and being aware of strengths and weaknesses with regard to the supply base.

The report said that many governments in developing economies have a sense of urgency that can lead to short-sighted and counterproductive policies. Specifically, there were biases that can interfere with robust, fact-based analysis and policy design. There were times when policy-makers overestimated the localization potential from a given product category, failing to factor in the huge disparities in sizes, designs, and costs of goods in that category. 

Ross Teversen, of London-based Jupiter Asset Management, said that KSA seemed to be taking cues from China’s fixed asset investment model “by investing in infrastructure projects to remove bottlenecks to economic growth.”

He pointed to the high-speed Haramain train service that will link Madinah and Makkah to the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on the west coast and Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, and the new Riyadh metro system as examples of key infrastructure investments that were “transforming the Kingdom.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dr. Raed Kombargi Strategy& Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi economy ‘can hit IMF growth forecast’
0
Business & Economy
Saudi infrastructure projects changing property market landscape

Oil prices inch up as supply concerns outweigh US output assurances

Updated 17 September 2018
Reuters
0

Oil prices inch up as supply concerns outweigh US output assurances

  • Iran’s oil exports are falling as more buyers cut imports ahead of US sanctions
  • Trading remained choppy amid an unresolved trade war between the US and China
Updated 17 September 2018
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Global oil prices edged up from early losses on Monday despite assurances from Washington that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States can raise output fast enough to offset falling supplies from Iran and elsewhere.
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that he does not foresee any price spikes and that the countries, the world’s top three oil producers, can between them raise global output in the next 18 months.
Brent crude oil futures gained 25 cents to $78.34 per barrel as of 0727 GMT, reversing a 0.2 percent loss earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 28 cents to $69.27 a barrel after posting a drop of 20 cents earlier in the trading session.
Iran’s oil exports are falling as more buyers, including its second-largest buyer India, cut imports ahead of US sanctions that will be re-imposed in November. Washington aims to cut Iran oil exports down to zero to force Tehran to re-negotiate a nuclear deal.
Iran’s OPEC governor said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken the oil market “hostage” and accused other producers of turning OPEC into a US tool.
Iran is the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Trading remained choppy amid an unresolved trade war between the US and China.
US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday.
The escalating trade row is raising concerns about the potential for slower growth in oil consumption, offsetting supply concerns stemming from the upcoming US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
“The market’s expectation of shortages has cooled after data from last week showed increases in supplies, while investors have lowered the outlook for oil demand,” said Wang Xiao, head of crude research with Guotai Junan Futures.
Also weighing on oil prices, US drillers added two oil rigs in the week to December 1, bringing the total count up to 749, the highest since September, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.
Brent crude’s premium to WTI stretched as wide as $9.42 a barrel on Monday with investors expecting the premium to rise in the near term after data showed that investors placed more long bets on Brent versus WTI.
“Markets will be looking toward OPEC and Joint Technical Committee conference call for forward guidance on oil market fundamentals in the coming term,” said Benjamin Lu, a broker at Philip Futures, in a note on Monday.
The Joint Technical Committee consists of members from OPEC and non-OPEC producers that coordinates the groups’ current supply agreement. It is set to meet on Monday.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US OPEC Iran

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq oil production to be ‘squeezed for next decade’
0
Business & Economy
India’s Iran oil purchases to fade ahead of US sanctions

Latest updates

Saudi sovereign fund secures $11bn loan
0
Algerian President dismisses navy, air force commanders
0
Bloomberg, SRMG unveil branding for Arabic news service
0
At least 23 die in weekend of Ethiopia ethnic violence
0
Turkish police release 275 airport construction workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.