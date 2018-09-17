At least 23 people were killed in a weekend of violence targeting minorities in the ethnic Oromo heartland near the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a police source said.
The unrest followed a mass rally last week marking the return to Ethiopia of the leadership of the exiled Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) group, which had fought an insurgency for self-determination for Oromos, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group.
The incidents are the latest in a spate of attacks carried out along ethnic lines since reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali came to power in April, the first Oromo leader in the ethnically diverse country’s modern history.
At least 23 die in weekend of Ethiopia ethnic violence
Merkel declines to confirm report she has decided top spy must go
ALGIERS/BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided Germany’s domestic intelligence agency chief must go as she thinks he has meddled in day-to-day politics, a newspaper reported on Monday, but she said she had nothing to add to comments she made last week.
Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency, has come under fire after he cast doubt on the authenticity of video footage showing far-right protesters chasing migrants after the fatal stabbing of a German man.
The debate over Maassen’s future has sparked another crisis in Merkel’s loveless ruling coalition but Merkel said on Friday the alliance would not break apart over the dispute.
“I can only repeat what I said on Friday, which remains valid and there is nothing more to add,” Merkel told a news conference in Algeria when asked if the report in newspaper Die Welt was correct.
The coalition partners are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss Maassen’s future. Merkel had said on Friday that her coalition government would survive the row over Maassen.
Merkel’s junior coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), have demanded that conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fire Maassen over his remarks, but he has so far refused to do so.
A government spokesman declined to comment.
Die Welt said Maassen told a group of conservative politicians on Thursday: “Horst Seehofer told me that if I fall, then he will fall too.”