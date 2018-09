Algerian President dismisses navy, air force commanders

The Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Monday dismissed the navy and air force commanders.

Commander of the navy forces, Major General Ahsan Tafer, was replaced by General Hamid Ghuris. While the commander of the air force, Major General Abdul Qader Al-Yunas, was replaced by Major General Muhammad Baumza.

The decision came after the Algerian authorities froze the assets of the generals and banned them from traveling.