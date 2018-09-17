Libya authorities close Tripoli’s only airport over safety

BENGHAZI: Libyan authorities have closed the capitol Tripoli’s only functioning airport, diverting traffic to another one at the nearby militia-controlled city of Misrata.
The Monday move came after the UN-backed Tripoli government handed control of the facility from one militia to another, prompting the Transport Ministry to order its closure on security concerns.
Deputy Transport Minister Hisham Boushkiwat called the closing of Mitiga airport “unfortunate” but said that in the past “some things inside the airport have threatened traveler safety.”
He underlined ongoing nearby militia conflict in the capital as another reason behind the closure, but added that he hoped the airport would be reopened soon.
The airport has been closed in the past, including last week when it was attacked by missiles of an unknown provenance.
Missile attack in Syria targets Assad stronghold Latakia
BEIRUT: Missiles were fired at several locations in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia on Monday but were intercepted and downed by air defences, Syrian state media said.
The official SANA news agency said state technical industry institutions in Latakia had been targeted. SANA added that it was not immediately known who fired the missiles.
"Air defences have confronted enemy missiles coming from the sea in the direction of the Latakia city, and intercepted a number of them," SANA quoted a military source as saying.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said huge explosions were heard in the state-controlled western city.
The missiles targeted ammunition depots of the technical industry institution in the eastern outskirts of Latakia, the Observatory said.
Syrian state TV said the strikes were suspected to have come from Israel.