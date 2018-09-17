Pakistan PM to undertake his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday.
This will be his first foreign trip to any country after assuming charge of the highest political office in the country.
According to an official handout circulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khan will also be accompanied by the foreign minister, minister for finance and adviser to the prime minister on commerce.
During his stay in Saudi Arabia, he will call on the King and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince.
The King will also host a State banquet for him at the Royal Court.
As members of Khan’s federal cabinet meet their counterparts, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the prime minister.
Khan will also perform Umra, visit Madinah and during his time in the Kingdom.
After concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan, along with his delegation, will arrive in the UAE on Sept. 19 where he will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral interest in their meeting.
Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor expects SR71bn Q2 surplus
- Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey said the data had improved since earlier in the year after an annual decline in money supply at the end of July 2018
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Monday that the Kingdom’s current account is expected to record a surplus in the second quarter of this year worth SR71 billion ($19billion).
Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, who heads the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), said the data had improved since earlier in the year after an annual decline in money supply at the end of July 2018 of less than 1percent, the Saudi press Agency reported. This was due to a decrease in the volume of time deposits and savings by 11%.
Speaking at the SAMA headquarters in Riyadh to highlight the bank’s 54th annual report, Al-Kholifey said the monetary base grew by 2.2 percent in July 2018 compared to the same month last year.
The bank loans to the private sector recorded a rise in July 2018 by less than 1% compared to last year's decline by 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, consumer loans recorded an annual growth rate of 1 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Loans of small and medium enterprises increased to 3.9 percent of total loans during the second quarter, compared to 2 percent last year.