Pakistan PM to undertake his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday.

This will be his first foreign trip to any country after assuming charge of the highest political office in the country.

According to an official handout circulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khan will also be accompanied by the foreign minister, minister for finance and adviser to the prime minister on commerce.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, he will call on the King and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince.

The King will also host a State banquet for him at the Royal Court.

As members of Khan’s federal cabinet meet their counterparts, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the prime minister.

Khan will also perform Umra, visit Madinah and during his time in the Kingdom.

After concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan, along with his delegation, will arrive in the UAE on Sept. 19 where he will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral interest in their meeting.