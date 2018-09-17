Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti wary of out-of-form Harry Kane ahead of Champions League clash

LONDON: Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti believes Harry Kane will be the man to watch but hopes the enthusiasm of returning to “the Disneyland of football” will spur on his Italian side in Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Tottenham.
Against the backdrop of a disastrous start to their domestic campaign, Inter host the English club at a sold-out San Siro in what is their first Champions League match since the 2011-2012 season.
Both teams are coming off weekend league defeats — Inter losing 1-0 to Parma in Milan and Tottenham falling 2-1 at home to Liverpool.
“Harry Kane tired? I don’t agree, we have seen Tottenham matches and we have seen him working in any situation. Tottenham rely a lot on this player,” Spalletti said.
The Inter coach believes the game could be a “turning point” for his side, who have just four points from four games in Serie A.
“The Champions League is the amusement park of football, the Disneyland of football. It’s a beautiful and fun world.
“These games are worth so much in terms of enthusiasm and conviction. I think that with the period we’re going through this is the game we needed.
“It’s one of those matches and one of those competitions you wouldn’t swap for anything,” added Spalletti.
“I’ve been lucky enough to experience them several times, there are incredible emotions and if you’ve been there you can’t do without it.
“The previous times I entered a world that’s particularly beautiful and entertaining, you can hear the music from inside the dressing room.”
Inter Milan snatched Italy’s final Champions League berth at the death last season by finishing fourth in Serie A.
“The effort we put in last year to play in this competition is a motivation that can overcome any lack of experience or fear,” continued Spalletti.
“We cannot feel any pressure or be intimidated by the English players’ greater experience. Rather, I believe that this match is the chance to kick into gear.”
Slovakian international defender Milan Skriniar added: “I’ve never played in the Champions League and I can’t wait.
“Doing well against Tottenham can put everything right, it can be the turning point.
“The danger man? As a defender I’d say Kane, he’s someone who even if you don’t see him for 20 minutes, he can score with his first chance.
“I played against him in the national team and we lost,” said Skriniar. “We need to be ready for him, but also the other players too.”
WHAT WE LEARNED: Reflective Cristiano Ronaldo and title-chasing Liverpool
- Liverpool look ready to mount a serious title challenge this season.
- Barcelona unbeaten but look beatable.
LONDON: It was another busy weekend of action across Europe with all the big clubs in action ahead of the return of the Champions League. Here is what we learned.
RONALDO IS HUMAN
After three matches and no goals, everyone was wondering whether Cristiano Ronaldo had left his scoring boots in Madrid. Two hundred and seventy minutes without a goal is not so much a lean period as a drought of epic proportions for the Portuguese. But the new Juventus star was never going to wait too long for his first Serie A goal, as he got a brace in the Old Lady’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo — the first a tap in from 30cms, the second a drilled shot from the edge of the area. But even Ronaldo was forced to admit he had been worried about his “slow” start. “There’s been a bit of anxiety in general since my move from Madrid — there was a great expectation,” he said after the match. Ronaldo suffering a bit from self-doubt? That is something we thought we would never write.
LIVERPOOL ARE THE REAL DEAL
The Reds were blown away 4-1 when they faced Tottenham at Wembley last season. It was a scoreline that could have easily been far more embarrassing. This time around it was a different story. During their 2-1 win Liverpool never really looked threatened by their fellow title-chasers and while their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looked as impressive as ever, it was what Liverpool did without the ball that really marked this side out as different from last year’s crop. The high press, and organization from the back, combined with the intensity with which they play mean it will take a very good side to stop them from going all the way this season. If they can keep their stars fit, maintain that aggression with and without the ball, then whoever finishes above them will win the Premier League.
PERFECT RECORD NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR BARCA
With four wins from four, you would expect everyone at the Nou Camp to be happy and smiling. But you would be wrong. The Catalan club came from behind to win 2-1 at Real Sociedad on Saturday, but while the three points and remaining top of La Liga are nothing to be sniffed at, it was the manner of the performance that has created worry at the perennial winners. At Barcelona it is not simply enough to win and pick up trophies, you need to be playing well and put on a show for the ever-demanding fans. Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said that this is not currently the case. “It’s obvious that there are things that can be improved,” he said at the weekend. The main aim this season is Champions League glory. On the evidence of their domestic form so far that looks like a pipe dream.