A week-long Mexican food festival called “Mexican Gastronomic Festival” featuring mouth-watering cuisine amid a backdrop of ambience created to showcase the culture of that North American country, was inaugurated by Mexican Ambassador Alfredo Miranda at the InterContinental Riyadh Hotel on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference at the InterContinental Hotel, Ambassador Miranda said: “The Mexican cuisine is central to the cultural identity of whole communities that practice and transmit it from generation to generation. In fact, in Mexican homes, kitchens are the place that link families and friends together. The Mexican cuisine attained the UNESCO’s ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ status in 2010.”
The envoy thanked the InterContinental Hotel for hosting the Mexican Gastronomic Festival from Sept. 17 to 22.
“The guests will have an opportunity not only to taste the authentic Mexican cuisine but also to admire Mexican handicrafts, photos from a collection and enjoy live music from a Mexican Folkloric band, during the festival,” added Miranda.
Tariq Dowidar, area general manager for IHG Government Hotels and general manager InterContinental Riyadh, and Eduardo Perez, a prominent Mexican chef and TV show host, who has flown to Riyadh for preparing authentic cuisine, also addressed the press conference. A baggage full of authentic ingredients, including spices, has been brought to Riyadh, and will be used to prepare the whole range of Mexican dishes, salads and sauces.
Dowidar said that the festival will take place in Al-Bustan Restaurant of the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh. He said the festival is open to guests from 7:00 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. daily from Sep 17-22. Guests can enjoy an unlimited selection of traditional Mexican starters, main courses, side dishes and desserts, soft drinks, and selected juices and traditional flavored water.
Mexican food festival launched in Riyadh
NESR, Dhahran Techno Valley to open research center
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), a provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa region, through its subsidiary, National Oil Technology Company, has signed an agreement with Dhahran Techno Valley Company (DTVC), a wholly owned subsidiary of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). The agreement calls for the creation of a global center for the development of scientific research in DTVC.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Sahel N. Abduljauwad, acting rector of KFUPM, and chairman of the board of directors of Dhahran Techno Valley Company, and Sherif Foda, CEO and chairman of NESR, in the presence of senior management of Saudi Aramco led by Dr. Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, senior vice president for Upstream, Saudi Aramco and chairman of the DTVC Advisory Committee. The signing ceremony was held at the KFUPM’s headquarters in Dhahran.
Prof. Dr. Abduljauwad said: “We are very proud to have NESR join Dhahran Techno Valley and I am very pleased to see this level of investment from NESR to promote scientific research and local content in the energy sector in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that NESR will add significant value to Dhahran Techno Valley and the Saudi oil and gas industry with this investment and commitment.”
He added: “Dhahran Techno Valley brings together the largest number of national and international energy companies in one place and is now the largest of its kind in the world. Techno Valley provides the necessary infrastructure, services, and the appropriate climate to incubate the development of new technologies as part of the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030.”
Dr. Qahtani said: “We are very pleased to see NESR as the first company from this region investing at such a scale. I also believe that NESR’s approach to create an open platform for innovative technology companies to come to the Kingdom is a unique approach and will be beneficial to the Saudi oil and gas industry. I look forward to seeing the results of their efforts and wish them the best for the future.”
Sherif Foda said: “We are very excited to partner with Techno Valley and KFUPM. We strongly believe that with this investment, we are taking an important step to develop fit-for-purpose techniques and technologies for Saudi Arabia as well as the whole region.”
