Shay Mitchell turns fashionistas green with envy

DUBAI: Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur and author Shay Mitchell hit the red carpet in West Hollywood last week wearing a sultry green suit by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The former “Pretty Little Liars” star attended the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower Hotel wearing the velvet suit, with a plunging neckline and black pocket details. The 70th annual Emmy awards took place on Monday, with usual favorites “Game of Thrones,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the hunt for more hardware. In 2016, “Game of Thrones” — the tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne — made history, picking up 12 awards and becoming the most decorated fictional show since the Television Academy first handed out prizes in 1949. Monday is hardly a traditional night for Hollywood parties, but NBC — which has the broadcast rights to the annual Emmys gala — shifted it from Sunday night to avoid a clash with its popular National Football League telecast.
The last time the Emmys occurred on a Monday was in 2014.
Meanwhile, comedy stalwart “SNL” broke its own record for the most nominations for a single program — with the 21 nods it snapped up this year, the long-running NBC late night laugh fest now has an overall total of 252, AFP reported. “SNL” regulars Colin Jost and Michael Che got the call from their home network NBC to host this year’s Emmys. It doesn’t hurt that “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels is producing the show for the first time in 30 years.
The 2018 slate of contenders included a number of first-time nominees, among them pop stars Ricky Martin and Sara Bareilles, Oscar winner Penelope Cruz and even a onetime Doctor Who — Matt Smith for “The Crown.” A week before the main event, the Television Academy handed out dozens of awards in secondary categories — the so-called Creative Arts Emmys for technical and artistic achievement.
NBC’s musical “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” raked in five awards, including one for best live variety special.
That honor allowed singer John Legend and theater giants Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to claim a rare title — all three now have coveted EGOT status, with individual Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins. The trio served as executive producers on the musical. Only 12 people had achieved the feat before them, including Hollywood legend Mel Brooks, American composer Richard Rodgers, and actresses Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno and Audrey Hepburn. “So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT,” tweeted Legend, the first black man to achieve the lofty goal.
Shay Mitchell turns fashionistas green with envy
Being visibly Muslim in today’s social media-driven world
- Models showcasing collections from Saudi designers transformed the Museum of the City of New York into a work of art last week
NEW YORK: In dresses eliciting a “I want that” response, models showcasing collections from Saudi designers transformed the Museum of the City of New York into a work of art last week as they sashayed down the runway and into the hearts of every woman looking for inspiration on how to be fashionably modest.
And that’s exactly what the dedicated panel discussion brought to the table. Founder and CEO of Maarkah, Rabab Abdalla, said she launched a panel centered on modest fashion and what it means to be visibly Muslim in today’s digitally focused fashion world to ensure greater representation of designers from the Middle East and North Africa region at New York Fashion Week.
I moderated a diverse set of women, including British hijab-wearing model Mariah Idrissi, who is also the face of Fenty Beauty, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the founder of MuslimGirl.com, as well as Saudi designer Arwa Al-Ammari.
With elegantly draped dresses and endless layers of fabric, Al-Ammari’s ArAm collection, shown on the sidelines of fashion week, proved once again that she is armed with considerable experience and a flair for the fashionable.
As an ambassador of the Arab Fashion Council and the first winner of Fashion Star Arabia, Al-Ammari said that the world is starting to listen to Muslim women and that is a good thing. “By having access to social media, the world has become a global village. People have started expressing themselves through fashion,” she told me during the panel discussion.
Abdalla said she chose Al-Ammari for her “unmeasurable talent.”
“I knew Arwa would be the ideal woman to represent and empower other Saudi women on a big platform,” she said.
Close on Al-Ammari’s heels is another Saudi designer, Jalila Nayil, who showcased her luxury line, Laith. “Fashion is a language that is spoken and understood by an international audience... It felt like I was being heard,” she said.