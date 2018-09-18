Medics recover 2 bodies after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

GAZA CITY: Gaza's Health Ministry said early Tuesday that paramedics recovered two bodies after an overnight Israeli airstrike near perimeter fence with Israel.
The Israeli army said an aircraft targeted Palestinians who approached the fence and placed what the military said was a suspicious object.
The Gaza-Israel frontier has been volatile for months.
The militant Hamas group leads weekly marches against a blockade Israel and Egypt imposed on Gaza when it took control in 2007.
On Monday, thousands gathered on Gaza's Mediterranean beach, near the fence separating the territory from Israel.
Some activists sailed in small fishing boats near the fence, flying the Palestinian flag. Israeli gunboats shot around the boats.
Israel said some protesters on land burned tear gas and threw stones, and that troops fired tear gas and live rounds.
Twenty-six protesters were wounded by Israeli army fire, Gaza health officials said.
Israeli fire has killed at least 131 Palestinians during the protests which began in late March.
Palestinian dies during arrest by Israeli army
- The army confirmed the death of Mohammed Khatib, 24, in custody but said he not resisted arrest
- The military did not provide further details on the reasons for his arrest
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian died after being arrested during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Israeli army said Tuesday, with his family accusing soldiers of beating him.
The army confirmed the death of Mohammed Khatib, 24, in custody but said he not resisted arrest.
“The army apprehended a Palestinian suspected of hostile activities in Beit Rima during the night,” an army spokeswoman told AFP, referring to a village north of Ramallah in the West Bank.
“He was arrested without violence or resistance from his part. He lost consciousness and was treated by Israeli soldiers at the scene.”
He died later in hospital, she added.
The military did not provide further details on the reasons for his arrest.
Khatib’s brother Bashir told AFP by phone that the army had raided the house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“They entered Mohammed’s room while he was sleeping, and they beat him violently and we heard screaming,” he said.
“After a while he went silent, and a soldier carried him out on his back.”
The Palestinian Prisoners Club also said family members had accused the army of beating Khatib.
It said it held Israel responsible for his death.