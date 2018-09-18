Stars get tickled pink at the Emmys

DUBAI: There were princess looks and stars pretty in pink, liquid metallics and in reliable red for TV’s big night at the Emmy Awards.

TV star Yara Shahidi, whose father is Iranian-born, wore a sugar pink Gucci gown, complete with floral embellishments and crystal detailing on the floor-length skirt.

Claire Foy in custom Calvin Klein by Appointment, Jessica Biel in ruffled Ralph & Russo and Scarlett Johansson in Balmain represented in white Monday, as did RuPaul in a jacket adorned with Andy Warhol designs of black Statues of Liberty on one side.

Yellow came in a variety of shades, from neon (Regina King) to mustard (16-year-old Gaten Matarazzo) to gold (Gwendoline Christie) to the lightest Easter hue, worn by a few.

And then there was Tracee Ellis Ross. Love her or scorn her in voluminous Valentino Haute Couture with a puffy top that surely set a world record.

“I almost shed a tear when she hit the carpet,” Julee Wilson, fashion and beauty director for Essence magazine, told the Associated Press of Shahidi’s “black-ish” co-star. “She cements her status as a style icon every time she gets dressed. But then again, she was birthed by Diana Ross, so it makes sense.”

Other best-dressed votes for Ellis Ross rolled in after the parade of fashion on the Emmys gold carpet in Los Angeles.

“If you plan to make the carpet all yours, it makes sense to go all out and do the volume of Valentino Haute Couture,” said Avril Graham, executive fashion and beauty editor for Harper’s Bazaar. “Absolutely perfect.”

It was bright pink. It had volume to spare all the way to the ground.

Erin Cunningham, senior fashion editor for the millennial-focused style site Refinery29, lauded Ellis Ross for never holding back, fashion wise, but also among her top looks was actress Poppy Delevingne in seafoam, ruffle-caped Giambattista Valli couture. It included an oversized silhouette that began just above the knee.

“The color is unexpected and a rarity on the red carpet, and she topped the look off with a cute ribbon bow in her hair,” Cunningham said.

Delevingne also sported $200,000 worth of Amwaj citrine and diamond earrings, plus rings.

Cunningham noted pink had a renaissance in shades that felt less saccharine than usual, including Ellis Ross and Shahidi.

“There was Tracee’s magenta dress, Leslie Jones’ holographic Christian Siriano suit (in pink and blue) and Thandie Newton’s one-sleeved bubblegum pink gown,” she said, referring to Newton’s one-shoulder Brandon Maxwell that looped at the neck in a long cape effect on one side.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wore the look on Maxwell’s recent New York Fashion Week runway.

So where do these people shop? Well, while others ripped their outfits off runways or wore custom gowns, Meghan Mullally purchased her Carolina Herrera sheer black look with floral detailing online. Kristen Bell wore a classic white column gown from an unexpected brand, Solace London.

While basic black is always abundant, Wilson had kind words for Keri Russell of “The Americans,” for elevating the color in Zuhair Murad couture. It was beaded black crepe with a peplum ruffle in feathers atop a black pleated chiffon skirt.