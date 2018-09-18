Palestinian dies during arrest by Israeli army

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian died after being arrested during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Israeli army said Tuesday, with his family accusing soldiers of beating him.
The army confirmed the death of Mohammed Khatib, 24, in custody but said he not resisted arrest.
“The army apprehended a Palestinian suspected of hostile activities in Beit Rima during the night,” an army spokeswoman told AFP, referring to a village north of Ramallah in the West Bank.
“He was arrested without violence or resistance from his part. He lost consciousness and was treated by Israeli soldiers at the scene.”
He died later in hospital, she added.
The military did not provide further details on the reasons for his arrest.
Khatib’s brother Bashir told AFP by phone that the army had raided the house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“They entered Mohammed’s room while he was sleeping, and they beat him violently and we heard screaming,” he said.
“After a while he went silent, and a soldier carried him out on his back.”
The Palestinian Prisoners Club also said family members had accused the army of beating Khatib.
It said it held Israel responsible for his death.
TRIPOLI: New clashes flared between rival militias south of Libya’s capital Tripoli on Tuesday, causing widespread power outages, the national electricity firm said.
The fighting underscored the fragility of a United Nations-backed cease-fire reached earlier this month after days of deadly violence between armed groups in the capital, beset by turmoil since the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Tuesday morning’s clashes centered on the main road to Tripoli’s long-closed international airport, according to witnesses including an AFP journalist.
Libya’s National Electricity Company said its network had been damaged, causing a total blackout across the North African nation’s south and west.
Fighting which broke out late last month killed at least 63 people and wounded 159 others — mostly civilians — before the cease-fire came into effect on September 4.
Last week, the capital’s only working airport came under rocket fire just days after reopening following the truce.
Mitiga International Airport, located in a former military base that includes a prison, is currently controlled by the Special Deterrence Forces, a Salafist militia which serves as Tripoli’s police force and has been involved in clashes around the capital.
Interior Minister Abdessalam Ashour said Monday that a “regular force” would be tasked with securing the airport.
UN envoy Ghassan Salame later reported 14 cease-fire violations around Tripoli, but sought to play them down, saying the deal had been “generally respected.”
Tripoli’s main airport has been out of action since it was severely damaged by similar clashes in 2014.
Since Qaddafi’s fall in 2011, oil-rich Libya has been rocked by violence between dozens of armed groups vying for control of its cities and vast oil resources.
A UN-brokered agreement signed in Morocco in December 2015 established the Government of National Accord (GNA) in a bid to ease the chaos.
But deep divisions remain between the GNA and rivals including military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya and backs a competing authority.
The GNA last week announced a series of measures to secure the capital and curb the influence of militias over state institutions and banks.