Houthis refuse UN envoy efforts to start peace talks in Geneva

The Houthis continue to refuse efforts by the United Nations envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to persuade the Iran-backed militias to attend a new round of peace talks. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 September 2018
The Houthis continue to refuse efforts by the United Nations envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to persuade the Iran-backed militias to attend a new round of peace talks, sources in Sanaa told pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.
Griffiths held talks with Houthi officials in Sanaa in an attempt to restart the peace talks in Geneva after the Houthis failed to attend the last round, held on September 6.

The sources said that the Houthis demanded that the national army halts their operation in the Hodeidah and to reopen Sanaa airport.
They also demanded that the UN allow dozens of wounded militants to travel outside of Yemen, along with the delegation and that their aircraft to not be inspected.

Topics: Houthis Yemen

Libya rivals clash south of capital, causing blackouts

Updated 18 September 2018
AFP
0

Libya rivals clash south of capital, causing blackouts

  • Tuesday morning’s clashes centered on the main road to Tripoli’s long-closed international airport
  • Libya’s National Electricity Company said its network had been damaged, causing a total blackout across the country
Updated 18 September 2018
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: New clashes flared between rival militias south of Libya’s capital Tripoli on Tuesday, causing widespread power outages, the national electricity firm said.
The fighting underscored the fragility of a United Nations-backed cease-fire reached earlier this month after days of deadly violence between armed groups in the capital, beset by turmoil since the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Tuesday morning’s clashes centered on the main road to Tripoli’s long-closed international airport, according to witnesses including an AFP journalist.
Libya’s National Electricity Company said its network had been damaged, causing a total blackout across the North African nation’s south and west.
Fighting which broke out late last month killed at least 63 people and wounded 159 others — mostly civilians — before the cease-fire came into effect on September 4.
Last week, the capital’s only working airport came under rocket fire just days after reopening following the truce.
Mitiga International Airport, located in a former military base that includes a prison, is currently controlled by the Special Deterrence Forces, a Salafist militia which serves as Tripoli’s police force and has been involved in clashes around the capital.
Interior Minister Abdessalam Ashour said Monday that a “regular force” would be tasked with securing the airport.
UN envoy Ghassan Salame later reported 14 cease-fire violations around Tripoli, but sought to play them down, saying the deal had been “generally respected.”
Tripoli’s main airport has been out of action since it was severely damaged by similar clashes in 2014.
Since Qaddafi’s fall in 2011, oil-rich Libya has been rocked by violence between dozens of armed groups vying for control of its cities and vast oil resources.
A UN-brokered agreement signed in Morocco in December 2015 established the Government of National Accord (GNA) in a bid to ease the chaos.
But deep divisions remain between the GNA and rivals including military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya and backs a competing authority.
The GNA last week announced a series of measures to secure the capital and curb the influence of militias over state institutions and banks.

