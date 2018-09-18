Manchester City have the best players in the world and are ready to win Champions League, claims Mikel Arteta

LONDON: Manchester City have the best players in the world and have what it takes to win this season’s Champions League. That is according to Abu Dhabi owned club’s assistant manager Miekl Arteta ahead of their Group F opener against Lyon.

Having won the Premier League at a stroll — setting many records along the way — City are one of the favorites once again to land the most sought-after trophy in club football. Last season they fell in the last-eight, losing to eventual finalists Liverpool. But with an extra year’s experience under their belts, Arteta is confident the side can go all the way this time.

“For me we have the best players in the world at this club,” the Spaniard said. “I see them every day in training and I wouldn’t change them for any others because they are fantastic. The hunger in the group is incredible and that’s not something everyone notices. People need to look inside the club — it’s not just about the money we have to spend.”

Arteta will be in charge in the dugout for tonight’s clash against Lyon due to Pep Guardiola’s suspension for coming on to the pitch during the European defeat to Liverpool. But while he is sure of his side’s class and ability to win the Champions League, Arteta had defending champions Real Madrid as favorites.

“It’s hard to make comparisons, we still have a very young squad,” the City assistant manager said. “It is a surprise to be made favorites when there is a team out there that has won the competition three times in a row.

“Even if they have lost Cristiano Ronaldo I would still make Real Madrid the main favorites because of their history and their experience, but I do think the Champions League is going to be quite open this season. There isn’t that much between the top teams.”