Manchester City have the best players in the world and are ready to win Champions League, claims Mikel Arteta

Manchester City have once again started the season in fine form. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
  • Abu Dhabi-owned club start as favorites to land the biggest trophy in club football.
  • City face Group F rivals Lyon home in opener.
LONDON: Manchester City have the best players in the world and have what it takes to win this season’s Champions League. That is according to Abu Dhabi owned club’s assistant manager Miekl Arteta ahead of their Group F opener against Lyon. 

Having won the Premier League at a stroll — setting many records along the way — City are one of the favorites once again to land the most sought-after trophy in club football. Last season they fell in the last-eight, losing to eventual finalists Liverpool. But with an extra year’s experience under their belts, Arteta is confident the side can go all the way this time. 

“For me we have the best players in the world at this club,” the Spaniard said. “I see them every day in training and I wouldn’t change them for any others because they are fantastic. The hunger in the group is incredible and that’s not something everyone notices. People need to look inside the club — it’s not just about the money we have to spend.”

Arteta will be in charge in the dugout for tonight’s clash against Lyon due to Pep Guardiola’s suspension for coming on to the pitch during the European defeat to Liverpool. But while he is sure of his side’s class and ability to win the Champions League, Arteta had defending champions Real Madrid as favorites. 

“It’s hard to make comparisons, we still have a very young squad,” the City assistant manager said. “It is a surprise to be made favorites when there is a team out there that has won the competition three times in a row. 

“Even if they have lost Cristiano Ronaldo I would still make Real Madrid the main favorites because of their history and their experience, but I do think the Champions League is going to be quite open this season. There isn’t that much between the top teams.”

Topics: champions league Manchester city Mikel Arteta Lyon Liverpool real madrid

Liverpool are scared of no one, claims confident Jurgen Klopp ahead of PSG clash

Updated 18 September 2018
AFP
Liverpool are scared of no one, claims confident Jurgen Klopp ahead of PSG clash

  • Reds boss wants side to prove march to last season's final was no fluke.
  • Liverpool face French powerhouses PSG at Anfield on Tuesday.
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side shouldn’t be scared of any side as they look to go one step further in the Champions League after reaching the final last season.
The visit of Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday gives Klopp’s men an early chance to show their run to the final in Kiev was no fluke, particularly after a summer of what already appears shrewd business in the transfer market.
Liverpool have won all five of their opening Premier League games after spending a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper on Alisson Becker, bolstering their midfield options in Naby Keita and Fabinho and adding extra back up to a prolific front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane with Xherdan Shaqiri.
“The players we spoke to in the summer or a little earlier, they were different talks to those I had the previous year or before,” said Klopp, who has transformed Liverpool’s fortunes in just under three years in charge.
“In the moment, it is a different club to the club I joined when I came in.
“We are in the place where we want to be without being satisfied with anything. We are a challenger and we are a challenger again for pretty much everything, especially in each game.
“I don’t think there is any game in the world where you would say beforehand, ‘No chance Liverpool,’ which is good.”
Liverpool upset Premier League champions Manchester City and scored five against Porto and Roma on their way to the final before losing to Real Madrid, which Klopp believes has restored some of the fear factor of going to Anfield on a European night.
“I think we got a lot of respect because of the way we played last season and I think everyone who saw the final saw that we could have won it against a side in a completely different moment,” he added.
“They see the games we played. They saw City, they saw Rome, they saw Porto. They saw so many games which we played in a really good way. There was a lot of respect.
“The best way is when you are experienced you use your new knowledge and start again, like a virgin if you want.”

