All-star Mary Poppins sequel flies into view

A view across the grimy rooftops of London? A nanny descending to earth with a flying umbrella? Dick Van Dyke? All are present and correct in the trailer for the “Mary Poppins” reboot that was released on Tuesday.
Julie Andrews, who won the 1965 Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the original, is replaced in “Mary Poppins Returns” by Emily Blunt as the unconventional governess who arrives as if by magic to heal a family in need of love.
In the sequel, it is 1932 and the boy, Michael Banks, has grown up and, helped by his sister Jane, is bringing up children of his own, in the absence of their mother.
The trailer gives few other clues to the plot of the musical, but showcases a stellar cast of British acting talent, including Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.
Meryl Streep also features, as does Dick Van Dyke who played the chimney sweep Bert with the so-bad-it’s-good cockney accent in the original. Now 92, the trailer shows him as lithe as ever, dancing on a table.
The Bert character — Jack in this film — is played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the rapper and composer who created the acclaimed musical “Hamilton.”
The movie includes mixed live-action and animation scenes that are reminiscent of those that were cutting edge in the mid-1960s but have a retro-charm now.
The original movie was based on the children’s books by P.L. Travers who famously objected to Walt Disney’s embellishments to her stories. It was a huge success and became a classic.
“Mary Poppins Returns” is set for a pre-Christmas release in Britain and the United States.
The Six: Arab gowns on the Emmys red carpet
- Hollywood stars took to the red carpet in Arab Designers
- Stars wearing a host of designs by the region’s fashion heavyweights
DUBAI: The Emmys red carpet turned into a veritable catwalk for Middle Eastern designers on Monday night, with stars wearing a host of designs by the region’s fashion heavyweights.
Tina Fey
Fey glowed in a floral, lace and velvet gown by Elie Saab, part of his autumn/winter 2018 pret-a-porter collection. The gown featured pleats and a fitted waist in colors perfect for the cold season.
Yvonne Orji
Orji stunned in this black, fitted, velvet gown from Georges Chakra’s fall 2017 collection. With simple detailing and a tailored cut, the dress is flattering and feminine.
Kristin Cavallari
Cavallari wore a couture Maison Yeya Fall 2018 black dress. Simple but sophisticated with its different layers and hemlines, this sculptural off-the-shoulder look is a piece of art.
Chrissy Tiegen
Tiegen sparkled in a Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown. With geometric antique silver motifs and long sleeves, the gown sparkled in all directions.
Keri Russell
Russell wore a Zuhair Murad two-piece outfit, a pleated skirt and peplum jacket. It had structured shoulders, feathers, a high slit and fitted midsection to accentuate her figure.
Sydney Sweeney
Sweeney radiated glamor wearing this feminine and delicate pale pink Reem Acra pre-fall 2018 strapless gown. The dress featured a beaded waist and sweetheart neckline.