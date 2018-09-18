You are here

A leap forward for DeltaV

The 2017 Emerson Global Users Exchange saw the debut of Emerson’s DeltaV digital twin delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model.

The new service delivers a virtual reference system for customers to optimize their operations.

It has been built as an extension of Emerson’s already established cloud project engineering platform. 

Jamie Froedge, president, process systems and solutions, Emerson Automation Solutions, said it is not just about the technology, “it is about how to deploy it.” He said they help customers deploy, measure and show the benefits.

Emerson first released the cloud engineering services in 2014. Hundreds of capital projects have since been transformed through them the world over.

Cloud engineering has cleared the way for agile work processes and non-linear project methodologies.

It has effectively shortened overall project schedules, reducing capital project execution costs to a great extent.

Froedge said earlier they used to do it on location but now, they have performed thousands of systems virtually, thanks to the new feature. 

In 2018, Froedge explained, DeltaV digital twin will be offered as a subscription service to make it easier to deploy changes, tune loops, and implement advanced control. 

He said one can deploy and test changes safely, while the plant continues to run.

He added that they break down the barriers between the project and operational stages. 

In June, DeltaV Mobile brought the DCS to the small screen. Now DeltaV will use HTML5 to make the same screens available across essentially all platforms.

DeltaV Live lets digital workers benefit from every action by introducing more ways to visualize information as well as providing new capabilities for operators to augment their environment on the fly. Eventually, digital workers will learn to make faster and better decisions in difficult situations.

With the new service, Emerson gives users more flexibility to choose the right platform or device for what they are doing and where they are working.  

Digital workers will have intuitive and familiar displays to make decisions to run their plants safely and more effectively. 

King Abdullah Port sponsors logistics forum

King Abdullah Port has signed an agreement to sponsor the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference organized by the Transport Ministry. The conference, which will take place on Oct. 15-16 in Riyadh, will be held under the patronage of Transport Minister Dr. Nabil M. Al-Amoudi. Decision-makers, experts and officials from major local and international companies involved in the supply chain and logistics sector are expected to attend.

Highlighting the importance of participating in the event, Rayan Qutub, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “Our sponsorship of the conference comes within our commitment to cooperate and exchange expertise with the active players of the logistics sector, which recently has been witnessing major developments in terms of business volume, innovation and solutions that complement Vision 2030 and transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub by promoting its position on the Logistics Performance Index issued by the World Bank.”

“Saudi Arabia has a number of components and facilities that enable it to play a key role in this sector at the regional and global levels, and we will play our part in showcasing the best King Abdullah Port has to offer in the logistics sector, such as solutions and facilitation for investors based on the port’s strategic location on the Red Sea. The port is on the main shipping line between the East and West, which significantly enhances the Kingdom’s competitiveness and positions it among the key countries in global trade,” he added.

Qutub will participate in a session for CEOs, where participants will discuss strategic decisions to reshape and keep pace with the global system of supply chains and logistics.

King Abdullah Port previously announced an increase in container handling reaching 1,236,075 TEU during the first half of 2018, marking a new record of 50.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Earlier, the port announced a 21 percent increase in its annual throughput by the end of 2017, making it the second largest port in the Kingdom in terms of container handling. 

Run by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be fully owned, developed and operated by the private sector. It has been listed as the fastest growing container port in the world and one of the world’s top 100 ports after less than four years of operation. Eight of the largest shipping lines work at the port, which offers integrated services to exporters and importers.

