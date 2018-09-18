A leap forward for DeltaV

The 2017 Emerson Global Users Exchange saw the debut of Emerson’s DeltaV digital twin delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model.

The new service delivers a virtual reference system for customers to optimize their operations.

It has been built as an extension of Emerson’s already established cloud project engineering platform.

Jamie Froedge, president, process systems and solutions, Emerson Automation Solutions, said it is not just about the technology, “it is about how to deploy it.” He said they help customers deploy, measure and show the benefits.

Emerson first released the cloud engineering services in 2014. Hundreds of capital projects have since been transformed through them the world over.

Cloud engineering has cleared the way for agile work processes and non-linear project methodologies.

It has effectively shortened overall project schedules, reducing capital project execution costs to a great extent.

Froedge said earlier they used to do it on location but now, they have performed thousands of systems virtually, thanks to the new feature.

In 2018, Froedge explained, DeltaV digital twin will be offered as a subscription service to make it easier to deploy changes, tune loops, and implement advanced control.

He said one can deploy and test changes safely, while the plant continues to run.

He added that they break down the barriers between the project and operational stages.

In June, DeltaV Mobile brought the DCS to the small screen. Now DeltaV will use HTML5 to make the same screens available across essentially all platforms.

DeltaV Live lets digital workers benefit from every action by introducing more ways to visualize information as well as providing new capabilities for operators to augment their environment on the fly. Eventually, digital workers will learn to make faster and better decisions in difficult situations.

With the new service, Emerson gives users more flexibility to choose the right platform or device for what they are doing and where they are working.

Digital workers will have intuitive and familiar displays to make decisions to run their plants safely and more effectively.