US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, ‘hundreds’ of victims possible

LOS ANGELES: An orthopedic surgeon in California who once appeared on a dating reality show and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.
Authorities told AFP on Tuesday they had received dozens of leads in the probe, just hours after a press conference held to try to encourage other women to come forward.
“I am being told by investigators that their phones have been very active this afternoon,” said Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for Orange County prosecutors.
“People are calling with additional information and we will be busy tracking down all the additional leads.”
The surgeon, 38-year-old Grant William Robicheaux, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, were charged on September 11 with rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults.
But investigators found hundreds of videos on Robicheaux’s phone after he was arrested, showing women “in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted,” Van Der Linden said. “We’re still going through those videos.”
Robicheaux — who once appeared on the Bravo television show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” — and Riley are due to be arraigned on October 25.
Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that Robicheaux and Riley are believed to have worked in tandem at restaurants and bars to identify their victims and make them feel comfortable.
“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said.
“We’ve all heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”
The pair apparently used ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine to incapacitate their victims before assaulting them at Robicheaux’s home in Newport Beach, he said.
Authorities say Robicheaux and Riley traveled to various festivals since 2015, including Burning Man in Nevada, as well as landmarks in Arizona, where they may have preyed on other women.
Attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley issued a joint statement on Tuesday, denying the charges.
“They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” said Robicheaux’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, and Riley’s lawyer, Scott Borthwick.
“Dr. Robicheaux and Ms Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial,” they added.
“It must be noted that none of the allegations in this matter relate to or concern Dr. Robicheaux’s medical practice or patients in any way.”
If convicted, Robicheaux faces up to 40 years in prison. Riley could face 30 years behind bars.
Rackauckas said potential victims of the pair should not be ashamed to come forward.
“Your conscious decisions to party with these defendants... does not give them a pass to rape, assault or have sex with you once you’re past the point of consent,” he said.
Dubai celebrates Saudi national day with concert, fireworks and family fun events
- Visitors from Saudi Arabia will be welcomed with sweets, flowers and coffee upon arrival at the Dubai International Airport
- Residents and visitors will be able to attend events and entertainment including a concert by regional stars and a firework show
DUBAI: UAE’s Dubai is set to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day on Sunday with a grandiose set of events sprawling across the emirate.
Visitors from Saudi Arabia will be welcomed with sweets, flowers and coffee upon arrival at the Dubai International Airport, while residents and visitors will be able to attend events and entertainment including a concert by regional stars and a firework show.
Amusement parks, hotels, malls, and landmarks will add to the excitement of the joyous occasion with special activities and numerous promotions. The strong relations between the UAE and the KSA have never been closer, where the residents of Dubai can expect to see some of the city’s most famous landmarks, Burj Khalifa, illuminated in the national flag of Saudi Arabia.
The line-up of events and activities to celebrate the National Day of Saudi Arabia in Dubai
Concerts
22 September, City Walk
For musical fun, head to City Walk in Dubai where two of the Gulf’s most popular singers will take to the stage as part of the Saudi National Day celebrations in Dubai. Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Emirati star Shamma Hamdan will perform some of their most popular hits in a special concert on the evening of September 22. With both artists enjoying huge popularity in the KSA and the UAE, the concert is sure to be a big hit, so don’t miss the fun! The concert starts at 6.45pm.
Fireworks
23 September, La Mer
The urban beachfront development La Mer will celebrate the Saudi National Day with a host of activities, including a spectacular Saudi National Day-themed fireworks show on 23 September at 8.30pm. Traditional Saudi folk dances and a display of supercars will also take place at this location from 20 to 23 September.
Events
Traditional band: 21 to 23 September
Saudi Arabian folk dancers will also perform at malls across the city, including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dragon Mall, City Center Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Al Seef.
Dubai Fountain: 21 to 23 September
The famous Dubai Fountain will ‘dance’ to songs by popular Saudi artists from 12 to 22 September, with a special display in tribute to the Saudi national anthem taking place on 23 September.
Dubai Mall: 20 – 23 September
Dubai Mall will roll out the red carpet during the Saudi National Day celebrations, offering visitors the opportunity to watch performances by a traditional band at the Souk Atrium, Ground Floor and also enjoy Arabic coffee. There will also be give-aways to visitors including a booklet of vouchers, scarf and mementoes.
Dubai Festival City Mall: 20 to 23 September
Dubai Festival City Mall will host a Saudi National Day show at Festival Bay and an exclusive edition of IMAGINE, its record-breaking laser and light show.
The Beach: 20- 23 September
To celebrate the joyous occasion, The Beach will host a grand parade on 22 September at 6:00pm with horses marching along to Saudi national melodies. From 20 -23 September, the destination will screen a selection of award-winning short films by Saudi directors at Roxy Cinemas daily at 7pm and 8.30pm as part of the Saudi Cinema Weekend.
Dubai International Airport celebrations: 20 September
Dubai International Airport will accord a water salute to aircraft arriving from Saudi Arabia whilst flowers, Arabic sweets and coffee will be offered to Saudi visitors arriving in Dubai. Saudi national songs will also be played in the arrivals section of Terminals 1, 2 and 3.
Hotel offers
Hotels in Dubai are adding to the excitement of the joyous occasion of the Saudi National Day, as they prepare to welcome Saudi guests with promotions and discounts on room stays, as well as a variety of activities for children.
Address Hotels and Resorts: Enjoy additional complimentary nights from 23 to 30 September
Armani Hotel – Enjoy signature Italian hospitality in the heart of Downtown Dubai, from 23 to 30 September. Reserve an Armani guestroom or residence for 2, 3 or 5 nights to enjoy discounts of 10 %, 15% and 25%.
Renaissance Downtown Hotel – Avail a special ‘Sunday Night is On Us’ offer from 19 to 24 September. To redeem this promotion, a Saturday night must be included and the length of stay of the booking is for a minimum of 3 nights.
Vida Hotels & Resorts – A special offer from 23 to 30 September allows guests to enjoy additional complimentary nights with U By Emaar members earning additional U points for every stay.
Manzil Downtown - A special offer from 23 to 30 September allows guests to enjoy additional complimentary nights with U By Emaar members earning additional U points for every stay.
Aloft City Centre Deira – From 20 to 23 September, Saudi guests can enjoy complimentary upgrade to the next room type and also avail themselves of pre-loaded Magic Planet cards and Kabsa bowls for AED 40.
Sheraton Mall of the Emirates – From 20 to 23 September, Saudi guests can enjoy complimentary upgrade to the next room type and also avail themselves of tickets for Ski Dubai and Magic Planet.
Al Habtoor City - Guests staying at the V, Habtoor Palace and Hilton hotels at Al Habtoor City will receive 50% off their bill at any of the complex’s F&B outlets and spas. The great deal also extends to the La Perle by Dragone show, with those staying at the V, Habtoor Palace or Hilton hotel able to buy tickets to the award-winning spectacle for half price.
Full details of this year’s jam-packed calendar of events over KSA National Day can be found at www.dubaicalendar.com or follow @Dubai_Calendar, and #KSANationalDay for the latest information.