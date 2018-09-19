You are here

  • Home
  • Models make their way to Milan
﻿

Models make their way to Milan

Halima Aden is set to touch down in Italy. AFP
Updated 19 September 2018
Arab News
0

Models make their way to Milan

Updated 19 September 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The who’s who of the fashion world, including Somali-American model Halima Aden and Lebanese-Australian influencer Jessica Kahawaty, have touched down in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

The event kicked off on Wednesday with cutting-edge couturiers taking over the city to present their women’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2019 collections, while doffing a collective cap to the environment.

Aden took to Instagram to share her excitement, while Kahawaty has posted various snapshots of herself posing around the city.

Following on the high heels of New York and London fashion weeks, and ahead of the biggest of them all in Paris, Milan’s catwalk season will see dozens of shows by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Cavalli, Armani and Fendi, AFP reported.

Notably absent will be Gucci, which this year escapes to Paris so creative director Alessandro Michele can pay homage to the City of Light that inspired his new collection.

Gucci, founded in Florence in 1921, will nevertheless host an exclusive performance by iconoclast Scottish dancer and choreographer Michael Clark at its Milan offices on Wednesday.


Some renowned designers will be absent, such as Emilio Pucci and Trussardi, while others will return, like Philipp Plein and Iceberg, along with some surprises such as 1990s sportswear giant Fila.

Last year’s collaboration with Fendi, which saw the two brands’ logos playfully mingled by artist Hey Reilly, catapulted Fila back into the limelight.

Continuing the trend of mixing street fashion with haute couture, French couturier Louis Vuitton in March appointed Virgil Abloh as director of its menswear collection.

Ghanaian-American Abloh previously created the Off-White brand, coveted by hip-hop artists.

While fashion houses put on exhibitions on the sidelines of Fashion Week, including by French photographer Sarah Moon at Armani’s museum, the week’s overarching theme is sustainable development or so-called Green Fashion.

The Italian Fashion Chamber of Commerce, which organizes most of the week’s events, will hand out the Green Carpet Fashion Awards to the most environmentally friendly fashion houses, according to AFP.

Celebrities and key industry figures will attend the awards ceremony at the world-famous Scala Theatre — dress code green — on Sunday, the climax of the week’s more than 60 catwalk shows and 90 presentations.

While the fashion world is not known for particularly caring about the environment, British luxury fashion group Burberry last week announced that it would stop burning unsold goods — an industry-wide practice.

Burberry and its peers routinely burn tens of millions of dollars worth of products every year to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

Environmental concerns notwithstanding, fashion houses will also be battling it out for who can put on the most extravagant, exclusive and, of course, fashionable show.

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Milan fashion

The Six: Arab gowns on the Emmys red carpet

Updated 18 September 2018
Arab News
0

The Six: Arab gowns on the Emmys red carpet

  • Hollywood stars took to the red carpet in Arab Designers
  • Stars wearing a host of designs by the region’s fashion heavyweights
Updated 18 September 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Emmys red carpet turned into a veritable catwalk for Middle Eastern designers on Monday night, with stars wearing a host of designs by the region’s fashion heavyweights.


Tina Fey

Fey glowed in a floral, lace and velvet gown by Elie Saab, part of his autumn/winter 2018 pret-a-porter collection. The gown featured pleats and a fitted waist in colors perfect for the cold season.


Yvonne Orji

Orji stunned in this black, fitted, velvet gown from Georges Chakra’s fall 2017 collection. With simple detailing and a tailored cut, the dress is flattering and feminine.


Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari wore a couture Maison Yeya Fall 2018 black dress. Simple but sophisticated with its different layers and hemlines, this sculptural off-the-shoulder look is a piece of art.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That gold carpet at The Emmys

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on


Chrissy Tiegen

Tiegen sparkled in a Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown. With geometric antique silver motifs and long sleeves, the gown sparkled in all directions.


Keri Russell

Russell wore a Zuhair Murad two-piece outfit, a pleated skirt and peplum jacket. It had structured shoulders, feathers, a high slit and fitted midsection to accentuate her figure.


Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney radiated glamor wearing this feminine and delicate pale pink Reem Acra pre-fall 2018 strapless gown. The dress featured a beaded waist and sweetheart neckline.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actress @Sydney_Sweeney wears #ReemAcraPreFall18 to the 2018 #Emmys.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #ReemAcra #SydneySweeney

A post shared by REEM ACRA (@reemacra) on

Topics: fashion Tine Fey Chrissy Tiegen Kristin Cavallari Sydney Sweeney Zuhair Murad Reem Acra Keri Russell Yvonne Orji Elie Saab Maison Yeya Georges Chakra

Latest updates

Lebanon president: negative rumors about the economy harm country
0
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales picked for England tour of Sri Lanka despite ECB charge
0
Rafael Nadal apologizes after withdrawing from Asian tournaments with bad knee
0
Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote
0
Russia says Taliban ready to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow - RIA
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.