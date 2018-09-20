You are here

Al-Khobar to host the Billiards Championships in November

Junior, Senior and Masters Championships will be held from November 19 to 27.
JEDDAH: The International Billiards and Snooker Club in Al-Khobar will host the Kingdom's Junior, Senior and Masters Championships from November 19 to 27. 

The event will also honor billiard managers from the Saudi Arabian Billiard and Snooker Federation for their role in raising the profile of the game through a variety of competitions held by the Federation across the kingdom.

The two-day youth championship will begin on November 19 with an open number of Saudi players to refine the young talents to support the national teams in the coming days. A prize of SR 4,000 ($1,000) has been set for the first four places. This will be followed by the Senior Championship, which begins on November 21 and runs for six days. The top four players will receive prizes worth SR 8,000.

The two-day Master's championships will be held on November 27, featuring the four winners of the Senior competition and eight players nominated by the coach of the national team. The top eight players will qualify to compete in upcoming elite tournaments and earn a spot in the Saudi Billiards team.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Billiards

