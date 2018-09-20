You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ambassador to US: Establishing peace is one of the pillars of Kingdom’s foreign policy
﻿

Saudi ambassador to US: Establishing peace is one of the pillars of Kingdom’s foreign policy

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 September 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi ambassador to US: Establishing peace is one of the pillars of Kingdom’s foreign policy

Updated 20 September 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said the signing of the peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea is part of the kingdom’s foreign policy in establishing peace and stability.

“The Kingdom has always been the cornerstone of peace in the region and the world, and has spared no effort in many countries, foremost among them Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan and many others,” the ambassador said.

“As some countries begin to cultivate sectarian divisions, the kingdom seeks to resolve their disputes,” he added.

He expressed his thanks to the UAE in their efforts in the signing of the peace deal between the two countries.

The ambassador pointed out that the security of the Red Sea, especially the Bab Al Mandab Strait and the Horn of Africa, is one of the Kingdom’s security concerns, regionally and globally.

The ambassador stressed the Kingdom’s continued efforts to preserve security in this region from external threats, including Iranian-backed militias as well as piracy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Ethiopia Eritrea

Related

0
World
At least 23 die in weekend of Ethiopia ethnic violence
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet welcomes Ethiopian, Eritrean peace agreement

Local designers to share the spotlight during second Saudi Fashion Week

Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

Local designers to share the spotlight during second Saudi Fashion Week

  • Riyadh will be the hub of Saudi Fashion Week
  • The Grazia Middle East Style Awards will this year take place in Riyadh
Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

RIYADH: Emerging Saudi fashion designers will get a chance to showcase their work alongside internationally renowned peers — including Yahya Couture, Yuliya Yanina and Lama Askari — during the second edition of Saudi Fashion Week, which runs from October 21 to 25, 2018.

The dates were revealed by the event’s founder, Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, who made a statement with her choice of outfit for the official announcement: a black abaya with a traditional Saudi hand embroidered, red design.

The princess, who is the founder of Saudi fashion community and Saudi Fashion Week in Saudi Arabia, said she always dreamed of being part of the fashion industry and is working hard to help the dreams of others come true as well, by supporting local designers,providing them with a platform on which to showcase their creativity, and supplying them with the tools they need to succeed.

“This fashion week is sponsored by the GCA and we want to highlight our Saudi culture,” she said when asked how the second edition will differ from the inaugural event in April 2018. “Every designer is unique and designs in a different way. Our culture is not only about wearing an abaya; it’s what makes you comfortable as a person.

“We have more local names coming out and a program to support emerging designers. This is a platform with which we support Saudi designers, in their country, which they represent.”

However, it also embraces the wider international fashion industry, as well.

“it’s an exchange of cultures. It’s a platform for Saudi and other countries,” said Princess Noura. “When we speak about fashion, it’s a mirror that reflects our culture and modernity.”

To help launch the careers of Saudis who are just starting out in the fashion industry, a “Top emerging Saudi designers” program has been developed, and the country’s fashion community has chosen six designers to participate, some of whom are recentcollege graduates. It will offer them support and give them real-world experience of the fashion industry.

Riyadh will be the hub of Saudi Fashion Week, with three runway shows each day, beginning at 8pm. In addition, a fashion festival featuring pop-up stores will run throughout the event. The Grazia Middle East Style Awards, which is usually held in Dubai, will this year take place in Riyadh on the final day of Saudi Fashion Week.

“I want every designer in Saudi Arabia to not be afraid and to come out and show what they are made of. Be Brave,” added Princess Noura.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi fashion week

Related

0
PM Imran Khan invites Saudi king and crown prince to visit Pakistan
0
Saudi Arabia
Departing British envoy ‘hugely optimistic’ about Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Latest updates

Former Malaysian PM charged with money laundering, abuse of power
0
Egypt court removes judge who got Mubarak’s sons detained
0
First American picked to direct next James Bond film
0
EU looks to Egypt, Africa for help with migrant challenge
0
Kim seeks second Trump summit ‘at an early date’: Moon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.