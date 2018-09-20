You are here

Kim seeks second Trump summit 'at an early date': Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before their summit at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Okryu-Gwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)


SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hoping for a second summit with US President Donald Trump soon, the South’s President Moon Jae-in said Thursday after a three-day trip to his neighbor.
“Chairman Kim Jong Un expressed hopes for a second summit with President Trump at an early date,” Moon told reporters on his return to Seoul.
Kim and Trump held a historic and high-profile meeting in Singapore in June, where the North’s leader committed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but no details were agreed.
Washington and Pyongyang have subsequently sparred over what that means and how it will be achieved, with the Trump administration consistently referring to the denuclearization of North Korea specifically.
The process had become deadlocked until Moon’s trip to Pyongyang, where Kim agreed to permanently dismantle a missile testing site.
Experts were skeptical but the Trump administration immediately welcomed the move, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inviting his North Korean counterpart to meet next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Kim also hoped Pompeo would soon visit the North again, Moon said, and was seeking “fast progress in denuclearization.”

Three people killed in Maryland shooting

Three people killed in Maryland shooting

ABERDEEN, Maryland: Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.”
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.
The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Authorities say three people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an ‘active shooter situation.’ (AP Photo)

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people have been killed in the shooting. The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.
Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.
She says the company has no further information to share.

