Kim seeks second Trump summit ‘at an early date’: Moon

Three people killed in Maryland shooting

ABERDEEN, Maryland: Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Authorities say three people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an ‘active shooter situation.’ (AP Photo)

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people have been killed in the shooting. The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.

She says the company has no further information to share.