First American picked to direct next James Bond film
Fukunaga, who had not been tipped for the role, will become the first American to direct a movie in the storied spy franchise, which began life on the big screen in 1963.
“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced on Twitter.
Fukunaga is best known for directing the first season of Emmy Award-winning series “True Detective” and Netflix’s first feature film “Beasts of No Nation” starring British actor Idris Elba — tipped as a future 007.
The 25th Bond film — confirmed as Craig’s last outing as 007 — will begin filming at Pinewood Studios near London on March 4 next year.
Fukunaga replaces Oscar-winning British director Danny Boyle, who dramatically left the project in August due to “creative differences” with the producing team.
His surprise departure, at the start of the casting process, appears to have delayed the movie, which was originally planned for release in Britain on October 25, 2019.
Boyle, 61, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire,” had been due to partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the movie.
Hosny’s El Badla marks a first for Egyptian cinema in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Following on the heels of “Kaala” — the first Hindi film to be successfully screened in the Kingdom — Majid Al-Futtaim on Thursday held the first screening of an Egyptian film in Saudi Arabia with the action comedy hit, “El Badla.”
Clocking a screen time of 100 minutes and directed by Tamer Hosny, the film’s plot revolves around a college student — played by Hosny himself — who attends a costume party dressed as a police officer. Hosny soon finds himself in a tricky situation after his plan backfires and he becomes the subject of a criminal investigation for false impersonation.
Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim Cinemas, said that Egypt’s rich history of producing quality entertainment has led to a high demand for Egyptian films, not only in Saudi Arabia but across the region as well.
“We are proud to be the first operator that brings Egyptian content to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to offer a range of movies that appeal to a variety of cultures that we cater to,” Mitchell said.
The Kingdom lifted a decades-long ban on screening films by opening its first cinema on April 18.