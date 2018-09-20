You are here

PNU students form largest human flag to celebrate 88th National Day

A large number of PNU students will participate on the 88th National Day to form the largest human flag and reflect the university’s love for the country. (AFP)
  • The three-day event starts on Friday at the PNU sports stadium
  • The event will also discuss the history of Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Princess Nourah bin Abdulrahman University (PNU) has organized the “Seerat Majd 2” event in partnership with Al-Ghad Youth Association to celebrate the 88th Saudi National Day.
The three-day event starts on Friday at the PNU sports stadium under the umbrella of the General Entertainment Authority.
A large number of PNU students will participate on the 88th National Day to form the largest human flag and reflect the university’s love for the country under the rule of King Salman and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The PNU has offered its students the opportunity to take part in this celebration by sending them an invitation entitled “We Celebrate Our Country,” which takes them to an online portal to register their names.
The online portal was announced through the official social media accounts of PNU and has attracted 4,912 students so far.
The event will also discuss the history of Saudi Arabia, including its unification by the late King Abdul Aziz as well as the efforts of the government to improve the quality of life inside the Kingdom, guarantee its security and prosperity, and secure a good future for the Saudi people.
The event features several activities, including music performances, folkloric dances, and shows that shed light on the Kingdom’s diverse social fabric, in addition to fireworks, skydiving, air shows, car driving, and a view of Saudi Arabia from the space. There will also be food courts and cafes.

Saudi envoy highlights Coalition’s support of humanitarian operations in Yemen

Updated 21 September 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi envoy highlights Coalition’s support of humanitarian operations in Yemen

  • UN official briefd on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen
Updated 21 September 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen and executive director of the “Isnad” Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, met on Thursday with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

During the meeting, Al-Jaber highlighted Saudi Arabia and the coalition states’ support of humanitarian operations in Yemen in light of violations committed by the Houthi militias.

He also briefed the UN official on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, affirming its support in accordance with three references (Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, outputs of the national dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216).

Griffiths highlighted his efforts with the Iran-backed Houthi militias to return to the negotiating table.

Earlier, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsin Saleh met with Griffiths. They discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni arena and efforts for peace there.

Topics: “Isnad” Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen Martin Griffiths Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsin Saleh Saudi Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber Yemen

