Rare photos give glimpse into life of late Saudi Arabia founder King Abdulaziz

JEDDAH: On the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day a public library released pictures of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, who has become a great memory to this day.
The King Abdulaziz Public Library, one of the Kingdom’s major cultural institutions, maintains a vast historical collection of King Abdulaziz, his life and personal accomplishments, as well as galleries of pictures of the Kingdom’s past and present portrayed in various books, documents and manuscripts.
The library maintains a wide variety of images documenting Saudi Arabia’s history and life for researchers and historians, showing the stages of construction and establishment.
They also portray the position of the founding king, which can be seen through his interviews and meetings with a large number of officials, ranging from presidents, kings, ministers, ambassadors and international personalities concerned with the issues of the Arab world and Middle East events.
A series of photographs reveal how King Abdulaziz was keen to meet with citizens and guide them and meet tribal elders and people in direct and open meetings, including King Farouk of Egypt, late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and late US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Other pictures portray the founder’s care for education and his appreciation of scientists and students alike.
The images also capture scenes of life in Makkah, Madinah, the north-west of the Kingdom, and its heritage and archaeological sites, which shed light on the region’s history.
The collection reflects many of the architectural arts of the region during that period, as reflected in the designs of the mosques, palaces and buildings, as well as arts, fashion, social customs, and handicrafts.
Saudi envoy highlights Coalition’s support of humanitarian operations in Yemen
- UN official briefd on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen
JEDDAH: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen and executive director of the “Isnad” Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, met on Thursday with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
During the meeting, Al-Jaber highlighted Saudi Arabia and the coalition states’ support of humanitarian operations in Yemen in light of violations committed by the Houthi militias.
He also briefed the UN official on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, affirming its support in accordance with three references (Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, outputs of the national dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216).
Griffiths highlighted his efforts with the Iran-backed Houthi militias to return to the negotiating table.
Earlier, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsin Saleh met with Griffiths. They discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni arena and efforts for peace there.