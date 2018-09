GCC countries pledge $10 million for school text books in Yemen

Gulf Cooperation Council countries have pledged $10 million to help fund the printing of textbooks in Yemen, Saudi state TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The pledge came in response to the deterioration of the educational process in Yemen.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre launched an educational campaign two months ago to support the Yemeni government, and to stand with the Yemeni people in their ordeal.