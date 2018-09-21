You are here

ThePlace: King Fahd National Library

King Fahd National Library. (SPA)
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

ThePlace: King Fahd National Library

  • The library offers more than 8,600 books written in Arabic and other languages and includes the national archive of historical photos
  • The library is considered a model of the bond between the leadership and the people
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Fahd National Library (KFNL) has realized many ambitious accomplishments, from organizing and developing human cadres and updating the collections, to providing information services in accordance with the comprehensive development the Kingdom is witnessing.

The library is considered a model of the bond between the leadership and the people, as it was originally established as a monument at the expense of the people to express their love and loyalty to their king, in cooperation with Riyadh’s municipality, which provided the land as well as the administrative, architectural and technical supervision. 

The building was designed to be a public library, and was then turned into a national library at the suggestion of King Salman who provided the main support in establishing and developing it.

The library aims to organize, preserve and document Saudi intellectual output by collecting everything that is related to the Kingdom, whether published in the Kingdom or abroad.

The library offers more than 8,600 books written in Arabic and other languages and includes the national archive of historical photos, (more than 70,000 photos of kings, princes, and regions), as well as 390 paintings by Saudis and 100 rare maps of the Kingdom.

The library also participates in local and Arab exhibitions by featuring its publications of Saudi intellectual output, along with its contacts, cooperation programs and the exchanging of information with the Arab and foreign agencies, which reflects the library’s important cultural role locally and abroad.

Since its establishment in 1990, KFNL has helped many scholars and researchers, and is well known locally and abroad. KFNL represents today one of the most important landmarks in Riyadh.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

First Saudi woman presents main news bulletin on Saudia TV

Updated 21 September 2018
Arab News
0

First Saudi woman presents main news bulletin on Saudia TV

Updated 21 September 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Weam Al-Dakheel has become the first woman to anchor the main evening news bulletin on Saudi Arabia’s main national TV station.
Al-Dakheel presented the news alongside Omar Al-Nashwan on Thursday on Saudia TV channel.
Saudis took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement and the new milestone for Saudi women.
Writer Rayan Al-Jidani said: “Her performance was distinctive in terms of concentration, presence and clear articulation. I wish her more success in her career in media with the national channel @saudiatv.”
Television broadcaster Wael Rafeeq said: “Today, we are very pleased with this great development and quantum leap that the national television is undergoing.”
“It is beautiful to see our national channel in this honorable image. I hope this level of dedication at work is maintained, and developments continue being executed,” Twitter user @abukhaled2030 said.
@aliya_m1khan tweeted: “She is a champion. Such a strong and confident character, a great example.”

Al-Dakheel previously worked for CNBC Arabia and was an intern at Dar Al Hayat Newspaper.
Women have presented the news on other Saudi channels like Al-Ekhbariya for several years.
Their increasing profile in Saudi Arabia’s media comes amid the sweeping social reforms brought in by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including the lifting of the ban on women drivers.

 

Topics: female news presenter Saudia TV

