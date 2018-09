Kuwait, Bahrain congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH: The Kuwaiti and Bahraini ambassadors to Saudi Arabia congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kingdom’s 88th National Day.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said it is an occasion to celebrate Saudi security, stability and well-being. Distinguished bilateral ties are constantly developing, he added.

Bahraini Ambassador Sheikh Hamoud Al-Khalifa said Saudi Arabia’s domestic, regional and international achievements have gained admiration and respect worldwide.