FaceOf: Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rashid, secretary-general of King Fahd National Library

Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rashid has been secretary-general of King Fahd National Library in Riyadh since 2010.
The library holds more than 8,600 books in Arabic and other languages. It also hosts the national archive of historical photos that consists of more than 70,000 photos of kings, princes, and Saudi regions. It also includes 390 paintings by Saudi artists and 100 rare maps of the Kingdom.
Al-Rashid was born in Riyadh in 1965. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law systems from King Saud University in Riyadh, which he received in 1987.
In 1991, he obtained a master’s degree in library and information science from Clarion University in Pennsylvania in the US.
Al-Rashid joined King Fahd National Library in 1987 as one of its founders. After completing his master’s, he was appointed as a library researcher, and moved along ranks to head the International Standard Book Number Administration.
Four years later, he became the acting manager of the Legal Deposit and Registration Administration. In 2000, he served as an acting supervisor of the General Administration of Administrative and Financial Affairs and by the following year, he became the general manager of user services administration
Al-Rashid is a member of the board of the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives and a member of the Library Science Department Promotion Committee at King Saud University and the Saudi Library Society.
Major projects, investments worth over $685bn unveiled on Saudi National Day
JEDDAH: A major economic boost in the form of 10 major projects and investments exceeding SR685 billion ($183 billion) were unveiled as celebrations of the 88th Saudi National Day got under way.
The Council of Saudi Chambers released a report focusing on great economic achievements in 2017.
These projects reflect the Kingdom’s vision under the wise leadership of King Salman and that of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide a brighter future through diversifying sources of national income, tackling environmental challenges and increasing investment and prosperity.
The report summarized the most important events and economic developments in the Kingdom over the past year. These include the lifting of the ban on women driving in June, and the establishment of the General Authority for Cyber Security, in addition to the numerous royal decrees providing financial support to Saudis.
It also noted the important decisions related to the Saudi business sector. These include the launch of a private sector incentive program with a value of SR72 billion, the privatization of 10 government sectors and the establishment of the General Authority for Real Estate. The private sector is still showing a strong performance as an efficient partner in the inclusive development process and in the achievement of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, the report noted, as it contributes 39 percent to the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP).
The private sector’s contribution to the GDP at constant prices doubled to around SR1236.6 million in 2017. There has been increased contribution to GDP from non-oil private sector streams.
The private sector also witnessed an increase in the number of workers, in its capital, in the number of shares on the Saudi market, in the cumulative number of establishments operating in the Kingdom, and in non-oil exports.
Continued growth of the private sector was attributed by the report to the Saudi government’s support. This support comes through initiatives such as the removal of obstacles to financial development, improvements to the working environment and policies adopted to boost investment.
It also reviewed the private sector’s efforts to support diversification of the economy and lower unemployment rates.
The importance of the measures taken to prioritize the employment of qualified Saudi workers over the employment of expatriates in the private sector were stressed, as well as the sector’s role in providing education and health services.