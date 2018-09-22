Albania’s president congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH: The President of Albania Ilir Meta congratulated King Salman on the occasion of the 88th Saudi National Day. This came during the ceremony held by the Saudi Embassy in the Albanian capital of Tirana, in the presence of senior officials, heads of diplomatic missions and regional and international organizations in Albania.

Meta expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people, praising its pioneering role in the service of Islamic and international causes.

Saudi Ambassador to Albania Abdul Momin bin Mohammed Sharaf also congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on this day.

He said the National Day is a glorious and epic memory marking the struggle King Abdul Aziz and his men went through to build a modern state racing against time to present the best achievements and accomplishments. The accomplishments continued during the reign of his sons right up to the present day with the development and prosperity the Kingdom is witnessing under King Salman’s reign.

The ceremony featured documentaries about the unification of the Kingdom and the construction phases, and there were publications about the history of the Kingdom and its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims.