Albania’s president congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

Albanian President Ilir Meta meets Saudi Ambassador Abdul Momin bin Mohammed Sharaf in Tirana on Friday. (SPA)
Updated 22 September 2018
Arab News
  • Meta expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people, praising its pioneering role in the service of Islamic and international causes
  • He said the National Day is a glorious and epic memory marking the struggle King Abdul Aziz
JEDDAH: The President of Albania Ilir Meta congratulated King Salman on the occasion of the 88th Saudi National Day. This came during the ceremony held by the Saudi Embassy in the Albanian capital of Tirana, in the presence of senior officials, heads of diplomatic missions and regional and international organizations in Albania.

Meta expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people, praising its pioneering role in the service of Islamic and international causes.

Saudi Ambassador to Albania Abdul Momin bin Mohammed Sharaf also congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on this day. 

He said the National Day is a glorious and epic memory marking the struggle King Abdul Aziz and his men went through to build a modern state racing against time to present the best achievements and accomplishments. The accomplishments continued during the reign of his sons right up to the present day with the development and prosperity the Kingdom is witnessing under King Salman’s reign.

The ceremony featured documentaries about the unification of  the Kingdom and the construction phases, and there were publications about the history of the Kingdom and its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims.

A photo taken on July 5, 2018, shows Bader al-Ajmi, 38,(L) owner of "One Way Burger" serving customers from his truck at a main street in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
  • The private sector’s contribution to the GDP at constant prices doubled to around SR1236.6 million in 2017
JEDDAH: A major economic boost in the form of 10 major projects and investments exceeding SR685 billion ($183 billion) were unveiled as celebrations of the 88th Saudi National Day got under way.
The Council of Saudi Chambers released a report focusing on great economic achievements in 2017.
These projects reflect the Kingdom’s vision under the wise leadership of King Salman and that of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide a brighter future through diversifying sources of national income, tackling environmental challenges and increasing investment and prosperity.
The report summarized the most important events and economic developments in the Kingdom over the past year. These include the lifting of the ban on women driving in June, and the establishment of the General Authority for Cyber Security, in addition to the numerous royal decrees providing financial support to Saudis.
It also noted the important decisions related to the Saudi business sector. These include the launch of a private sector incentive program with a value of SR72 billion, the privatization of 10 government sectors and the establishment of the General Authority for Real Estate. The private sector is still showing a strong performance as an efficient partner in the inclusive development process and in the achievement of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, the report noted, as it contributes 39 percent to the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP).
The private sector’s contribution to the GDP at constant prices doubled to around SR1236.6 million in 2017. There has been increased contribution to GDP from non-oil private sector streams.
The private sector also witnessed an increase in the number of workers, in its capital, in the number of shares on the Saudi market, in the cumulative number of establishments operating in the Kingdom, and in non-oil exports.
Continued growth of the private sector was attributed by the report to the Saudi government’s support. This support comes through initiatives such as the removal of obstacles to financial development, improvements to the working environment and policies adopted to boost investment.
It also reviewed the private sector’s efforts to support diversification of the economy and lower unemployment rates.
The importance of the measures taken to prioritize the employment of qualified Saudi workers over the employment of expatriates in the private sector were stressed, as well as the sector’s role in providing education and health services.

