India calls off foreign ministers’ meeting with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India called off a planned meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York this month, aggravating tensions between the longtime rivals.
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Friday India’s decision to pull out of the meeting, which had been announced just a day earlier, follows the killing of an Indian border guard in Kashmir and Pakistan’s glorification of insurgents fighting Indian rule in the Himalayan territory.
The Indian government’s decision to hold talks with Pakistan was strongly criticized by the Congress party and other opposition groups after rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir killed the border guard and later raided over a dozen homes of police officers and abducted three. The bullet-riddled bodies of the three policemen were recovered Friday. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the insurgents, a charge Pakistan denies.
The announcement on Thursday of the planned meeting had been considered an encouraging sign for restarting stalled talks between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors. Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over the disputed region of Kashmir, divided between the two countries but sought by each in its entirety.
Pakistan said it regretted India’s decision not to meet, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying that “clapping can’t be done with a single hand.”
He said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the region, but that India was perhaps more worried about “internal politics.”
“We want to get out of the past and we have taken a step forward but unfortunately India has taken a step back,” he said in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “an extremist segment in India doesn’t want to see Pakistan and India move ahead on the path of dialogue to resolves issues.”
The Indian spokesman said that New Delhi had agreed to hold the meeting in response to a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, stressing the need to bring positive change, a mutual desire for peace, and a readiness to discuss terrorism.
“Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office,” he said in a statement.
Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless, Kumar said.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a formal statement described the comments about Khan as “most unfortunate” and “against all norms of civilized discourse and diplomatic communication.”
Rejecting Indian allegations, the statement said the reasons cited by the Indian side for the cancelation of the meeting, within 24 hours of its public confirmation, were “entirely unconvincing as the alleged killing of BSF soldier took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting.”
India’s relations with Pakistan have deteriorated since Modi came to power in 2014.
India calls off foreign ministers’ meeting with Pakistan
India calls off foreign ministers’ meeting with Pakistan
- The Indian government’s decision to hold talks with Pakistan was strongly criticized by the Congress party and other opposition groups
- Pakistan said it regretted India’s decision not to meet
NEW DELHI: India called off a planned meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York this month, aggravating tensions between the longtime rivals.
Titanic battle for Sky culminates in auction
- Sky is currently trading at $20.57 a share — above Comcast’s latest offer price of $19.14
- Sky’s subscription base of 23 million and rights to English Premier League football make it one of Europe’s most profitable and powerful TV companies
LONDON: A titanic takeover battle for European TV operator Sky between Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox and US cable giant Comcast culminates Saturday in a rare blind auction.
Sky’s subscription base of 23 million and rights to English Premier League football make it one of Europe’s most profitable and powerful TV companies.
The auction pits two traditional US media behemoths who are seeking content to keep viewers from switching to streaming services such as Netflix.
Comcast’s latest offer values Sky at $34 billion.
Fox has boosted its own bid to $31.7 billion and Saturday will decide who finishes with the highest offer in a complex process being held away from the public eye.
The showdown will help determine whether Australian-born US citizen Murdoch succeeds in acquiring the 61 percent stake in Sky he does not already have but has long sought.
The two-year saga is also reshaping the US media-entertainment world landscape by allowing Walt Disney Co. to complete its mega-merger with Fox.
Saturday’s auction has thus turned into a proxy battle between Comcast and Disney for Sky.
Comcast’s holdings already include Universal Studios and the US television channels NBC and CNBC.
Disney’s empire stretches from its film studio and theme parks to the US television network NBC and the various ESPN sport channels.
Critics argue that allowing Murdoch — who owns major British newspaper titles The Times and The Sun — full control of Sky News would give him too much influence in the UK news business.
Fox has proposed to remedy this by sell the rolling TV news channel to Disney should it win full control of Sky.
It is rare for a takeover of this size and impact to be determined in a blind 24-hour auction that is due to end at 1600 GMT.
Britain’s Takeover Panel decided this course after neither offer was deemed to be final and it sought “an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation.”
The Takeover Panel will not declare an auction winner but simply state the size of the offers made.
Sky shareholders will then have several days to decide which suitor they find most attractive and a final deal will be struck.
It set October 11 as the deadline “on which either offeror’s offer can become or can be declared unconditional” by shareholders.
Sky is currently trading at $20.57 a share — above Comcast’s latest offer price of $19.14.