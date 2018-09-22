You are here

  • Home
  • Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won't abandon missiles: Rouhani
﻿

Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won't abandon missiles: Rouhani

"The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said in a speech. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 September 2018
Reuters
0

Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won't abandon missiles: Rouhani

  • Iran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries’ oil exports
  • Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the US after Trump withdrew from a landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May
Updated 22 September 2018
Reuters
0

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump will fail in his confrontation with Iran, just like Iraq's Saddam Hussein, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, referring to the war between the two Middle Eastern powers and vowing that Tehran will not abandon its missiles.
Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States after Trump withdrew from a landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.
As Rouhani spoke, Iran began displaying its naval power in the Gulf during annual parades in the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf marking the start of the country’s 1980-88 war with Iraq.
Iran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries’ oil exports in retaliation for US sanctions intended to halt its sales of crude.
Washington maintains a fleet in the Gulf that protects oil shipping routes.
"The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television.
"Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons ... including its missiles that make America so angry," Rouhani said.
State media said about 600 vessels took part in the Gulf naval drill on Saturday, a day after Iran held aerial exercises in the waterway, vowing that a "pounding reply" awaited the country's enemies.

Topics: Donald Trump Iran Hassan Rouhani United States

Related

0
Middle-East
US sends Iran messages ‘every day’ to begin negotiations: Rouhani
0
Middle-East
Experts cast doubt in Iran’s claim of air power

Boat carrying Syrian refugees sinks off Lebanon, most rescued

Updated 22 September 2018
Reuters
0

Boat carrying Syrian refugees sinks off Lebanon, most rescued

  • The boat was ferrying the refugees illegally to Cyprus
  • Most were rescued by the Lebanese army but at least one child drowned
Updated 22 September 2018
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: A boat with around three dozen Syrian refugees on board sank off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday and most were rescued by the Lebanese army but at least one child drowned, security sources said.
The boat was ferrying the refugees illegally to Cyprus, some 180 km (110 miles) away, when it foundered off the coast of northern Lebanon, the sources said. Three more of the people on boat were in a serious condition in hospital.
Lebanon is hosting around 1 million registered refugees from Syria’s civil war, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The Lebanese government puts the figure at around 1.5 million.

Topics: Syrian refugees Syria Lebanon

Related

0
Press Review
Anadolu Agency: UNHCR hails Pakistan plan to grant refugees citizenship
0
Middle-East
Syria ready to take one million returning refugees: Moscow

Latest updates

Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day
0
India ‘arrogant’ for canceling rare meeting: Pakistan’s Khan
0
Titanic battle for Sky culminates in auction
0
Book review: ‘Where the Bird Disappeared’ is a tale as old as time
0
China: US has ‘no right’ to interfere in Russia military cooperation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.