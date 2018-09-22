You are here

  • Home
  • Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day
﻿

Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day

1 / 4
The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day. (SPA)
2 / 4
The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day. (SPA)
3 / 4
The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day. (SPA)
4 / 4
The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day. (SPA)
Updated 22 September 2018
Arab News
0

Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day

  • The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition is taking place at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel until Tuesday.
  • The exhibition contains more than 140 works by 125 male and female artists.
Updated 22 September 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day.
The exhibition, which contains more than 140 works by 125 male and female artists, is taking place at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel until Tuesday.
GSFT Chairwoman Manal Al-Rowaished said the association works to promote Saudi fine arts and support artists by organizing exhibitions, interactive shows, workshops and cultural evenings.
The GSFT makes sure to participate in National Day celebrations, and the title of this year’s exhibition reflects the honor and dignity that the Kingdom provides locally and internationally, she added. The exhibited works reflect “the reality, culture and history of the Kingdom,” she said.
Al-Rowaished congratulated the king and crown prince on the occasion of the National Day, and thanked Prince Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saud, the GSFT’s honorary president and its main supporter.
Artist Saad Al-Hussein’s work highlights the Kingdom’s architectural heritage. Ghadi Mousaed Al-Zahrani, an artist with special needs, presented a live painting show for visitors, as did Abdul Aziz Al-Debl.
Artist Ghaliya Al-Mazeed encouraged visitors with special needs of all ages to paint or write something that expresses their love of their nation.
Nasser Al-Kherji’s work represents Saudi culture and heritage, and the security and services provided at the Two Holy Mosques.
Artist Fahd Al-Ammar presented an interactive painting that represents Saudi heritage, with authentic Arab horses and Arabic script.

Topics: saudi national day 2018 Riyadh art exhibition

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait, Bahrain congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day
0
Saudi Arabia
Major projects, investments worth over $685bn unveiled on Saudi National Day

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Taif for camel festival’s closing ceremony

Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Taif for camel festival’s closing ceremony

Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

TAIF: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Taif for the closing ceremony of the Crown Prince Camel Festival on Saturday, accompanied by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Chairman of the Bahraini Olympic Committee Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. Several other officials were present.

As patron of the Crown Prince Camel Festival, Crown Prince Mohammed was in Taif to oversee the closing ceremony of the festival, and donated SR 10 million to the camel racing field in the city on Saturday. 

The Crown Prince Camel Festival was named as the largest event of its kind all over the world by the Guinness Book of Records, having broken records after hosting 11,186 races along 787 routes.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Taif Crown Prince Camel Festival

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Prince Alwaleed, discuss role of private sector under Vision 2030
0
Saudi Arabia
Guinness recognizes Saudi Arabia camel festival as largest in the world

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia seeks stable, not soaring, oil prices
0
Rising oil prices haven’t hurt the US economy so far as economy grows at its fastest rate in nearly four years
0
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Taif for camel festival’s closing ceremony
0
Riz Rehman is the man with a plan to ensure Premier League passion is Muslim-friendly
0
Liverpool sweep past Southampton for sixth straight Premier League win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.