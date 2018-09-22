Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day

JEDDAH: The Nation of Honor and Dignity Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Art Association (GSFT), saw a high turnout on Saturday on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day.
The exhibition, which contains more than 140 works by 125 male and female artists, is taking place at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel until Tuesday.
GSFT Chairwoman Manal Al-Rowaished said the association works to promote Saudi fine arts and support artists by organizing exhibitions, interactive shows, workshops and cultural evenings.
The GSFT makes sure to participate in National Day celebrations, and the title of this year’s exhibition reflects the honor and dignity that the Kingdom provides locally and internationally, she added. The exhibited works reflect “the reality, culture and history of the Kingdom,” she said.
Al-Rowaished congratulated the king and crown prince on the occasion of the National Day, and thanked Prince Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saud, the GSFT’s honorary president and its main supporter.
Artist Saad Al-Hussein’s work highlights the Kingdom’s architectural heritage. Ghadi Mousaed Al-Zahrani, an artist with special needs, presented a live painting show for visitors, as did Abdul Aziz Al-Debl.
Artist Ghaliya Al-Mazeed encouraged visitors with special needs of all ages to paint or write something that expresses their love of their nation.
Nasser Al-Kherji’s work represents Saudi culture and heritage, and the security and services provided at the Two Holy Mosques.
Artist Fahd Al-Ammar presented an interactive painting that represents Saudi heritage, with authentic Arab horses and Arabic script.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Taif for camel festival’s closing ceremony
TAIF: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Taif for the closing ceremony of the Crown Prince Camel Festival on Saturday, accompanied by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Chairman of the Bahraini Olympic Committee Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. Several other officials were present.
As patron of the Crown Prince Camel Festival, Crown Prince Mohammed was in Taif to oversee the closing ceremony of the festival, and donated SR 10 million to the camel racing field in the city on Saturday.
The Crown Prince Camel Festival was named as the largest event of its kind all over the world by the Guinness Book of Records, having broken records after hosting 11,186 races along 787 routes.