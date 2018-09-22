Art exhibition in Riyadh sees high turnout ahead of Saudi National Day

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Taif for camel festival’s closing ceremony

TAIF: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Taif for the closing ceremony of the Crown Prince Camel Festival on Saturday, accompanied by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Chairman of the Bahraini Olympic Committee Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. Several other officials were present.

As patron of the Crown Prince Camel Festival, Crown Prince Mohammed was in Taif to oversee the closing ceremony of the festival, and donated SR 10 million to the camel racing field in the city on Saturday.

The Crown Prince Camel Festival was named as the largest event of its kind all over the world by the Guinness Book of Records, having broken records after hosting 11,186 races along 787 routes.