Saudi National Day celebration strengthens sense of belonging to the homeland: CSC

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) said the Saudi National Day celebration strengthens the sense of belonging to the homeland and symbolizes the unity and integrity bringing the people of this beautiful Kingdom together for peace and progress, as it joined the nation in celebrating the 88th National Day.

Expressing their love for the nation the senior leaders from the CSC expressed their joy on the 88th anniversary of the national day, which they said is a great milestone in the history of the Kingdom as well as a marker of progress to come among the most developed and prosperous countries in various walks of life.

Dr. Sami Al-Obaidy, chairman of the CSC, said: “I am honored on behalf of the Saudi business sector to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our leadership and the people on this happy occasion, which brought the country under one banner, the banner of unification in the hands of the founder of our modern Kingdom, King Abdul Aziz.”

Al-Obaidy added that the occasion is a time to remember the great sacrifices made for the nation and the people for the sake of the unity and progress of this country, so that its people will enjoy security and stability with peace and progress.

It is a time to celebrate the great support that the Saudi business sector has received from the wise leadership and all the organs of the state until it has become a key partner in the economic development process, he added.

Muneer bin Saad, deputy chairman of the CSC, on this occasion emphasized that unity, stability and security are important points for the advancement, development and progress of the state and the people.

He pointed out that the private sector is witnessing a steady growth in the size of its economic contribution in order to achieve the aspirations of Vision 2030 as it aims to diversify the economy and sources of income away from dependence on oil.

Abdullah Al-Adeem, deputy chairman of the CSC, said that the national day represents an immortal memory in the conscience of the Saudi people and a celebration that all the people of the country are keen to carry on.

He added that the business sector will spare no effort to follow the aims of Vision 2030 and will actively contribute to social and economic well-being.

Saud Al-Meshari, secretary-general of the CSC, said that the celebration strengthens the sense of belonging to the homeland and the importance of preserving the gains that have been made to this blessed country from its inception until this glorious era led by King Salman.

This year’s celebration coincides with many positive developments taking place in the Kingdom at all levels, especially economic, where the engine of economic development is proceeding at a steady pace in accordance with Saudi Vision of 2030.

On this occasion, he congratulated the wise leadership and the Saudi people and praised the sacrifices made by the security personnel for the safety and security in the homeland.