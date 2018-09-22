Array of national day activities delight Saudis and visitors

JEDDAH: There’s excitement all over the Kingdom as Saudi Arabia gears up to celebrate the 88th Saudi National Day, with citizens and visitors thronging through Jeddah to enjoy the various celebrations where art and patriotism meet. The national day’s events will feature 3D light shows on the façade of the Ritz-Carlton at the new waterfront in Jeddah, displaying images of the nation’s founders and fountains dancing to Saudi music.

Special events will also take place throughout Jeddah where residents and visitors can visit the various parks, public squares, waterfront and beaches to get into the celebratory spirit. Saudi flags and green billboards, often bearing the face of King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed, have gone up across Riyadh this week, and at night skyscrapers are flooded in green light — the national color.

Various governmental and private organizations are also celebrating the occasion throughout the governorate, its streets, main roads and public facilities by hanging flags and signs carrying national meanings and values that strengthen love, loyalty and the sense of belonging to this dear homeland.

The National Day will also be celebrated on Jeddah waterfront with myriad activities ranging from folklore shows, art crafts, and a national art exhibition to family activities, laser shows and fireworks. Other events include using the latest light technology on water screens, showcasing the Kingdom’s images from the time of the founder until the present. 3D lights will also illuminate the surrounding buildings and unique waterfront.

A four-day event is to be held in Old Jeddah to mark Saudi National Day, with activities aiming to highlight the most important historical monuments through displaying activities related to the Kingdom’s unification. Historical Jeddah is one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.