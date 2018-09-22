Jeddah airport decorated with Saudi flag to celebrate national day

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah marked the 88th National Day by decorating its entrances with the national flag, balloons and green lights. Airport employees also wore special scarves to highlight the occasion.

Director-General of King Abdul Aziz International Airport Essam bin Fouad Noor inaugurated the event in hall number one on Saturday evening, in the presence of government and operational sectors’ leaders and the airport’s department managers.

Noor said that the celebration of this important national event showed the magnitude of love for the country, and the airport’s management was keen on making early preparations to organize a celebration worthy of the occasion. The airport halls were decorated with the national flag and the color green, and gifts were presented to travelers, in addition to many events taking place in the halls, he added.

The event will continue for several days, Noor said, and the occasion would witness the participation of many airport operating agencies.

Noor congratulated King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, his deputy, the ruling family and the Saudi people on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day, and prayed for the safety of the country and other Muslim countries.

The event included giving arriving and departing travelers roses and chocolate, distributing the Saudi flag and souvenirs dedicated for the occasion, and allocating a booth for a “national footprint” and “national selfie.”

The UN office for arts also participated, with the “thank you country” section presented by a number of children and people, in addition to shows and gifts carrying the colors of the Saudi flag.

The airport’s management organized the event under the supervision of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) with the participation of the following sponsors: Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudi Ground Services, Ports Projects Management and Development Company (PPDMC) and Airport Services and Air Transport Support Company (SAAS).