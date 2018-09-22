UN Security Council praises King Salman’s efforts in Ethiopia, Eritrea peace deal

JEDDAH: The UN Security Council has praised King Salman’s efforts to facilitate the comprehensive peace, friendship and cooperation agreement which was signed by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on Sept. 16 in Jeddah, and the meeting between the President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh and his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki that took place a day later.
Members of the council have welcomed in a statement released on Friday the meeting between the President of Djibouti and his Eritrean counterpart that took place on Sept. 17 in Jeddah, under the patronage of King Salman.
The council members said they hoped the meeting marks a new chapter in relations between Djibouti and Eritrea that will encourage both states to engage in purposeful dialogue.
“These developments represent a historic milestone and have far-reaching positive implications for the Horn of Africa and beyond,” read the statement, quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The statement said the council members were notified of Eritrea and Ethiopia’s commitment to start a new era of peace, friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and their eagerness to promote regional peace and security.
Traveling back thousands of years by reviving KSA's Al-Ula
These treasures are even older than Saudi Arabia itself, and barely known to the world.
The area covers about 52 hectares of well-preserved land in which there are tombs handcrafted out of the rocks, relics from ancient civilizations such as the Greeks and the Romans, archaeological riches dating back 4,000 years and other priceless artifacts from the Ottoman Empire.
The somewhat forgotten land is going to be brought into the spotlight by the year 2020 as a historic collaboration takes place between Saudi Arabia and France.
France excels in the art of preserving history so it is the perfect alliance to meet the goals of making Al-Ula a tourist attraction.
Saudis are cooperating with France in preserving and promoting culture and archaeology.
The French consider this project so prestigious that Gerard Mestrallet, a special envoy of the president, has been appointed for Al-Ula. Both countries share a common approach to national heritage; that culture transcends all borders and should be accessible to all who seek to observe history.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron as well as Al-Ula governor, the special envoy to Al-Ula and France’s foreign minister.
Against the walls of Paris’s Musee De Arts Decoratifs — a wing of the Louvre Palace — sit the illuminated sandstones for the French to experience a sliver of Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage.
The Royal Commission of Al-Ula (RCU) has signed an agreement with Campus France, described as the leading international academic and vocational public institution in France, to train young Saudi women and men to become aspiring archaeologists.
The RCU is joining forces with the Arab World Institute in Paris to produce a touring exhibition.
Public transport, hotels and restaurants are also part of the plan.
More than 2,100 people applied for traineeships: 200 young Saudi men and women will be trained by the most prestigious institutes in the world; part of the 1.2 million new tourist jobs are expected to be created under Vision 2030.
Cutting-edge technologies and methods such as aerial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), scanning and photos taken from light aircraft, helicopter and drones will also be used.