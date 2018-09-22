You are here

﻿

Muslim World League chief meets with Lebanese leaders

Muslim World League Secretary-General Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa holds talks with Lebanese PM Saad Hariri on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

Muslim World League chief meets with Lebanese leaders

  • Prime Minister Hariri cites Saudi Arabia's support for the Lebanese people during crises
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, at Baabda Palace as part of Issa’s current visit to Lebanon.

The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening spiritual presence to promote peace and harmony between everyone.

Al-Issa also visited the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri. They discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The secretary-general then held meetings with the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, discussing bilateral cooperation and coordination.

Later, Hariri praised the renaissance and development achieved by Saudi Arabia in various fields and sectors, on the occasion of the Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

He praised the Saudi leadership’s policies and measures against terrorism, and its plans for economic development and income diversification.

Hariri recalled the Kingdom’s support for the Lebanese people during crises, and its pivotal role in ending his country’s civil war.

He congratulated the Saudi king, crown prince and people on their National Day, wishing them greater progress, development and prosperity.

Topics: Muslim World League Lebanon Michel Aoun Prime Minister Saad Hariri Nabih Berri

Related

0
Middle-East
OIC, MWL condemn Israel’s nation-state law as racist and illegal
0
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief calls for more awareness about dangers threatening our world

FaceOf: Weam Al-Dakheel, Saudi Broadcasting Authority operations manager for TV

Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Weam Al-Dakheel, Saudi Broadcasting Authority operations manager for TV

Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Weam Al-Dakheel is a Saudi Arabian journalist who has been operations manager for Saudi TV at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority since January 2018. 

Previously, she worked as a news presenter at Al-Arab News Channel, based in Bahrain, for two years and eight months between 2014 and 2017. 

She also worked as a TV reporter for CNBC Arabia between September 2012 and November 2013. Her journey in media started with an internship at Dar Al-Hayat newspaper office in Beirut, Lebanon. She worked there between 2010 and 2011. 

Al-Dakheel graduated from the Lebanese American University in 2011. She holds a BA degree in journalism and speaks three languages: Arabic, English, and French. 

In 2017, she earned a diploma in gender in development and humanitarian assistance from the Institute for Women’s Studies in the Arab World. 

In addition, she received TV presentation courses at Focus Academy for Training and Media Development, and Al Jazeera Media Training and Development Center. 

Although women have presented the news on Saudi news channels such as Al-Ekhbariya for several years, Al-Dakheel has made history by becoming the first woman to anchor the main news bulletin on the Saudi national TV channel. 

Her name was trending on Twitter in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Saudis went on Twitter to celebrate her achievement and the new milestone for Saudi women.

Topics: FaceOf Weam Al-Dakheel Saudi Broadcasting Authority Al-Arab News Channel CNBC Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rashid, secretary-general of King Fahd National Library
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Khalid Al-Abdullatif, Saudi Shoura Council member
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dalma Rushdi Malhas, Saudi equestrian
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, KSA envoy to UN

Latest updates

Some see signs of hope on North Korea as Trump heads to UN
0
FaceOf: Weam Al-Dakheel, Saudi Broadcasting Authority operations manager for TV
0
UN Security Council praises King Salman’s efforts in Ethiopia, Eritrea peace deal
0
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Jazan
0
Jeddah airport decorated with Saudi flag to celebrate national day
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.