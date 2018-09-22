Traveling back thousands of years by reviving KSA's Al-Ula

Muslim World League chief meets with Lebanese leaders

JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, at Baabda Palace as part of Issa’s current visit to Lebanon.

The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening spiritual presence to promote peace and harmony between everyone.

Al-Issa also visited the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri. They discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The secretary-general then held meetings with the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, discussing bilateral cooperation and coordination.

Later, Hariri praised the renaissance and development achieved by Saudi Arabia in various fields and sectors, on the occasion of the Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

He praised the Saudi leadership’s policies and measures against terrorism, and its plans for economic development and income diversification.

Hariri recalled the Kingdom’s support for the Lebanese people during crises, and its pivotal role in ending his country’s civil war.

He congratulated the Saudi king, crown prince and people on their National Day, wishing them greater progress, development and prosperity.