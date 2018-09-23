Saudi Arabia's aid agency KSRelief signs program to treat wounded Yemenis

JEDDAH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed an executive program for the treatment of wounded Yemenis in several Yemeni governorates, in cooperation with Ben Zaila Hospital in the city of Seiyun.
Deputy Director of the Department of Medical and Environmental Assistance Dr. Abdullah Al-Wadai said this program is extended to the previous contracts signed with five hospitals in Yemen.
He explained that this program will provide medical care for 200 wounded and injured Yemenis according tomedical standards.
He added that the number of wounded Yemenis previously treated in private sector hospitals in Yemen had reached 56,197.
This program comes in continuation of the medical programs funded and monitored by KSRelief Center in coordination with the Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, as well as local and international partners to provide health services to the Yemeni brothers inside and outside Yemen.
Recently, the center organized an entertainment trip for 26 children formerly recruited by the terrorist Houthi militias.
The will be taken to see touristic and historical landmarks in Marib governorate, as part of the center’s rehabilitation program to rehabilitate 80 children.
KSRelief is working to rehabilitate 241 children recruited by the terrorist Houthi militias from several Yemeni governorates as part of its humanitarian project, which aims to return 2,000 children in Yemen to their normal lives.
The center also organized a day trip in Hadhramaut for 50 families supporting 218 orphans.
King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed ‘lend new dimension to unification’
- More than 900,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 58 locations across the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Day, celebrated every year on Sept. 23, has come a long way in broadening the concept of unification over the years.
Though the National Day meant unifying disparate sheikhdoms under the nation’s founder, the late King Abdul Aziz, its implications across the political, socioeconomic and cultural spectrum have not been lost on successive rulers.
It was King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who fine-tuned the definition of unification as an operating philosophy. This is why millions of citizens plan to celebrate the Saudi National Day on the streets on Sunday.
The capital city, along with other Saudi cities, will witness fireworks and the unfurling of the largest national flag. More than 900,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 58 locations across the Kingdom.
Car owners, limousine drivers and young Saudi motorcyclists said that they planned to go for drives, particularly on the fashionable streets of the capital city, to celebrate. Grocery shops, stationery shops and vendors were selling bunting, flags, banners and pictures of national heroes.
“We went around the city to see the lighting and fireworks,” said Saleh Al-Omri, a local pharmacist. “Green and white balloons fill either sides of Riyadh streets,” he said.
In his National Day congratulatory message, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, said: “The wise policy of the leaders of this country contributed to peace, security and stability.”
Fakhr Al-Shawaf, chief executive of Al-Bawani Contracting Co., said: “We are celebrating the 88th anniversary of our unification, a day when the late King Abdul Aziz established the Saudi nation.”
Ali Al-Othaim, a member of Riyadh Chamber’s board of directors, said: “The Kingdom is on the path of comprehensive economic and social development under Vision 2030.”
Shafik Namdar, a taxi driver, said that he had bought an SR10 flag for his car and planned to work and also drive with his friends to look at the city and its landmark buildings.
Several young boys, including Arslan, 12, and Mishal, 14, said that they had bought bunting, badges and flags to decorate their houses. They planned to celebrate with a special meal at home with relatives, before going into the city streets for dance and music. Some of them had plans to organize celebrations in public parks.