You are here

  • Home
  • Envoys assure Riyadh of full support to achieve KSA’s ambitious goals
﻿

Envoys assure Riyadh of full support to achieve KSA’s ambitious goals

Photo AFP
Updated 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

Envoys assure Riyadh of full support to achieve KSA’s ambitious goals

  • Diplomats shared with Arab News their thoughts and best wishes to Saudi Arabia on its National Day
Updated 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

RIYADH: Since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932, it has enjoyed good relations with its neighbors and other countries around the world. Not only do the Saudi people celebrate their country’s National Day, but also the expatriates from around the world who live and work in the Kingdom, and the diplomats who serve them.

Ambassadors and other envoys shared with Arab News their thoughts and best wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people on their National Day.

In a video message, French Ambassador François Gouyette expressed his warmest congratulations. 

“Working together with the Saudi people is an honor that my country has embraced since the Kingdom’s birth,” he said. 

“Dear people of Saudi Arabia, let me assure you of my highest esteem. We will set ambitious goals and achieve them together and I seize this opportunity to express my best wishes for the continuous progress, and prosperity of your Kingdom.”

Ridwan Jadwaat, the newly appointed Australian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “I would like to congratulate and extend my sincere best wishes to King Salman and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

“Australia recognizes the key role that Saudi Arabia plays in the world, and as a leader in the global Islamic community. We are grateful for the hospitality extended to the thousands of Australian Muslims who perform Hajj and Umrah each year.

“Australia and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong commercial ties and growing links between our peoples, including through education and tourism. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Saudi Arabia, including in support of Vision 2030 and as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the G20 in 2020. Mabruk.”

Adnan V. Alonto, the ambassador of the Philippines in Riyadh, said the embassy joins the Kingdom in celebrating its 88th National Day. 

He added: “Saudi Arabia continues to play a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and in pushing global initiatives that aim to advance the interests of the international community. 

These have been made possible by the bold economic and social reforms recently implemented under the Vision 2030 platform.

Christopher Henzel, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, said: “Our partnership with Saudi Arabia extends from our close security cooperation to our strong relations in business and exchange programs.” 

He said: “Together we are working to promote the security and prosperity of both our countries.” 

Through our educational and cultural exchange programs, he said, we learn from each other and deepen our partnership. 

“Over many decades hundreds of thousands of Saudi and American officials, tourists, business representatives, and students have traveled between our countries and in the process have cemented our strong ties,” he added.

Topics: Vision 2030 Ambassador Francois Gouyette

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Providing a voice for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman extends Saudi National Day break to Monday

King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed ‘lend new dimension to unification’

Millions of citizens plan to celebrate the Saudi national day on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 23 September 2018
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed ‘lend new dimension to unification’

  • More than 900,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 58 locations across the Kingdom
Updated 23 September 2018
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Day, celebrated every year on Sept. 23, has come a long way in broadening the concept of unification over the years.
Though the National Day meant unifying disparate sheikhdoms under the nation’s founder, the late King Abdul Aziz, its implications across the political, socioeconomic and cultural spectrum have not been lost on successive rulers.
It was King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who fine-tuned the definition of unification as an operating philosophy. This is why millions of citizens plan to celebrate the Saudi National Day on the streets on Sunday.
The capital city, along with other Saudi cities, will witness fireworks and the unfurling of the largest national flag. More than 900,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 58 locations across the Kingdom.
Car owners, limousine drivers and young Saudi motorcyclists said that they planned to go for drives, particularly on the fashionable streets of the capital city, to celebrate. Grocery shops, stationery shops and vendors were selling bunting, flags, banners and pictures of national heroes.
“We went around the city to see the lighting and fireworks,” said Saleh Al-Omri, a local pharmacist. “Green and white balloons fill either sides of Riyadh streets,” he said.
In his National Day congratulatory message, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, said: “The wise policy of the leaders of this country contributed to peace, security and stability.”
Fakhr Al-Shawaf, chief executive of Al-Bawani Contracting Co., said: “We are celebrating the 88th anniversary of our unification, a day when the late King Abdul Aziz established the Saudi nation.”
Ali Al-Othaim, a member of Riyadh Chamber’s board of directors, said: “The Kingdom is on the path of comprehensive economic and social development under Vision 2030.”
Shafik Namdar, a taxi driver, said that he had bought an SR10 flag for his car and planned to work and also drive with his friends to look at the city and its landmark buildings.
Several young boys, including Arslan, 12, and Mishal, 14, said that they had bought bunting, badges and flags to decorate their houses. They planned to celebrate with a special meal at home with relatives, before going into the city streets for dance and music. Some of them had plans to organize celebrations in public parks.

Topics: saudi national day 2018 Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman extends Saudi National Day break to Monday
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s road to profound changes, in the eyes of outsiders

Latest updates

Porsche first German carmaker to abandon diesel engines
0
Israel gives Bedouin villagers until end of month to leave
0
Pro-Turkey Syria rebels accept Idlib deal, albeit cautiously
0
Families bury victims as Tanzania ferry disaster toll passes 200
0
Asian firms shuffle production around the region as US-China tariffs war rages
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.