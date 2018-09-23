Envoys assure Riyadh of full support to achieve KSA’s ambitious goals

RIYADH: Since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932, it has enjoyed good relations with its neighbors and other countries around the world. Not only do the Saudi people celebrate their country’s National Day, but also the expatriates from around the world who live and work in the Kingdom, and the diplomats who serve them.

Ambassadors and other envoys shared with Arab News their thoughts and best wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people on their National Day.

In a video message, French Ambassador François Gouyette expressed his warmest congratulations.

“Working together with the Saudi people is an honor that my country has embraced since the Kingdom’s birth,” he said.

“Dear people of Saudi Arabia, let me assure you of my highest esteem. We will set ambitious goals and achieve them together and I seize this opportunity to express my best wishes for the continuous progress, and prosperity of your Kingdom.”

Ridwan Jadwaat, the newly appointed Australian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “I would like to congratulate and extend my sincere best wishes to King Salman and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

“Australia recognizes the key role that Saudi Arabia plays in the world, and as a leader in the global Islamic community. We are grateful for the hospitality extended to the thousands of Australian Muslims who perform Hajj and Umrah each year.

“Australia and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong commercial ties and growing links between our peoples, including through education and tourism. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Saudi Arabia, including in support of Vision 2030 and as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the G20 in 2020. Mabruk.”

Adnan V. Alonto, the ambassador of the Philippines in Riyadh, said the embassy joins the Kingdom in celebrating its 88th National Day.

He added: “Saudi Arabia continues to play a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and in pushing global initiatives that aim to advance the interests of the international community.

These have been made possible by the bold economic and social reforms recently implemented under the Vision 2030 platform.

Christopher Henzel, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, said: “Our partnership with Saudi Arabia extends from our close security cooperation to our strong relations in business and exchange programs.”

He said: “Together we are working to promote the security and prosperity of both our countries.”

Through our educational and cultural exchange programs, he said, we learn from each other and deepen our partnership.

“Over many decades hundreds of thousands of Saudi and American officials, tourists, business representatives, and students have traveled between our countries and in the process have cemented our strong ties,” he added.