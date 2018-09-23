Betty Crocker bakes cake to help Saudi Arabia to break world record

JEDDAH: To celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day, a new Guinness World Records title was set today by Betty Crocker for baking the Largest mug cake mosaic in collaboration with Panda Retail Company, the leading grocery retailer in the region.

The cake was unveiled on Sunday at Al-Andalus Mall in Jeddah, measuring 112 square-meters with approximately 19,600 Betty Crocker mug cakes. It took 30 bakers almost 8 hours to create the marvelous cake and decorate it by 1900 Betty Crocker cake frosting tubs that represented the Saudi 88th National Day design on top of it before Guinness World Records adjudicator, Ahmed Jamal Jaber, officially confirmed it as the Largest mug cake mosaic ever.

“We are proud to be able to garner a world record for the 2nd year consecutively, and we would like to congratulate King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and all the people of Saudi on their 88th National Day. The idea of baking the Largest mug cake mosaic marks our appreciation and admiration to the remarkable achievements of the Saudi nation as we are strongly committed to support the dreams and ambitions of the Saudi Youth,” said Ali Shaikh, Commercial Director General Mills in the Middle East.

To conform with Guinness World Records guidelines, the Largest mug cake mosaic had to meet specific requirements set by the organization. The mosaic had to measure 112 square meters or above in order to break the Guinness World Records title. The event was attended by General Mills and Panda executives, as well as by Guinness World Records officials.

After the record was confirmed, the cake was distributed to visitors at Al-Andalus Mall and also was delivered to a non-profit organization “Saudi Food Bank.”