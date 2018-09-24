Yemen government condemns assassinations after education official’s death

You are here

Masked gunmen assassinated Ramzi Sagheer, Director of a private school and a member of the education department in Aden province. (File/ AFP)
The Yemeni government condemned continued assassinations after gunmen shot dead an education ministry official at the southern port city of Aden on Sunday.

The government released a statement, quoted by the official news agency, condemning repeated crimes and assassinations in the temporary capital of Aden.

Masked gunmen assassinated Ramzi Sagheer, Director of a private school and a member of the education department in Aden province.

Assailants targeted Ramzi with a barrage of bullets fired from silenced weapons while he was leaving his own private school in Mansourah district of Aden.

Ramzi participated in many campaigns about the importance of teaching women in Yemen.

The statement said that investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi arrived in New York on Thursday evening to attend the at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly that will begin tomorrow, Sept. 25.

Hadi is expected to deliver a speech on the current situation in Yemen and the country’s future challenges.

The Yemeni army has been carrying out large sweep operation against the Houthi militia in Al-Bayda and Hodeidah where the army has reported major advances this week.

Topics: Yemen Aden 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly

Russia to send modern S-300 missile defense systems to Syria

MOSCOW: Moscow will bolster Syria's air defence with a S-300 system and jam radars of military planes striking from off the coast of the Mediterranean following the downing of a Russian plane, its military chief said.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that President Vladimir Putin has ordered additional security measures after a Syrian Soviet-era S-200 air defence missile shot down a Russian military plane by mistake, killing 15, in an incident last week that Moscow blames on Israel.
"This has pushed us to adopt adequate response measures directed at boosting the security of Russian troops" in Syria, Shoigu said in a televised statement.
"(Russia will) transfer the modern S-300 air defence system to the Syrian armed forces within two weeks."
Syrian military had already been trained to use the system, which was set to be sent over in 2013 but was held up "at the request of Israel," Shoigu said.
"In regions near Syria over the Mediterranean Sea, there will be radio-electronic suppression of satellite navigation, on-board radar systems and communication systems of military aviation attacking objects on Syrian territory."
Moscow says Israeli F-16 planes which struck Latakia in western Syria on September 17 later used the landing Russian Il-20 surveillance plane as a "cover," which resulted in the Il-20 being struck by a Syrian air defence missile.
"We are certain that the realisation of these measures will cool the 'hot heads' and will keep them from poorly thought-out actions which threaten our servicemen," Shoigu said.

