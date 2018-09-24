You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media
﻿

Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media

Critics have accused President Tayyip Erdogan of using the failed 2019 putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities ordered the arrest of 61 soldiers from the navy and land forces, including senior officers, for suspected links to a US-based cleric who Ankara says orchestrated a 2016 failed coup, state media said on Monday.
Eighteen of those ordered detained were on active duty, Anadolu news agency said, adding the suspects included 13 majors and 12 captains from the land forces and 24 first lieutenants from the navy.
Authorities have carried out regular sweeps against alleged members of cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network since the coup attempt of July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. Gulen denies involvement.
In a separate operation, Istanbul police said they detained 21 people who were using an encrypted messaging application used by the network. Most of those detained were teachers who formerly taught at the network’s schools or public institutions, police said.
Turkey’s Western allies have criticized the post-coup crackdown, which mostly took place under a state of emergency which was declared shortly after the attempted coup and remained in effect until July 2018.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s critics accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tayyip Erdogan

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey marks second coup anniversary
0
Middle-East
Turkish court sentences 72 defendants to life in coup bridge trial

Marib governor receives Saudi education committee

Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Marib governor receives Saudi education committee

Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

The governor of Marib in Yemen received on Sunday the Saudi education committee of the Ministry of Education and a representative from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre.

Educational needs were discussed in various aspects as well as what Saudi Arabia could provide to support the education sector in the province through King Salman Center.

During the meeting, needs of classrooms, curricula, training, rehabilitation, laboratories, school supplies were also discussed and other needs that would help to improve the educational process and meet the challenges.

During the visit, the Saudi education committee toured several schools in the area.

Topics: Marib Yemen Saudi Arabia Yemen education

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's aid agency KSRelief signs program to treat wounded Yemenis
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief entertains children, orphans’ families in Yemen

Latest updates

Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media
0
Royal runway: Bahrain's Dana Al-Khalifa walks for D&G
0
Marib governor receives Saudi education committee
0
Oil jumps as market tightens, more gains seen
0
Thomas Cook warns on profit as hot summer hits demand
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.