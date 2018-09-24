Brotherhood chief, 65 others get life for Egypt attack

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced 66 people to life in prison, including Muslim Brotherhood chief Mohammed Badie, over an August 2013 attack on a police station in Minya. Death sentences were meted out to 183 people over the deadly attack on the police station in the southern province, before a retrial was ordered.
On Sunday, around 700 people were tried again in this case, said defense lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsood.
Sixty-six of the 700 were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is 25 years in Egypt, 288 were acquitted, six have died since the first trial and the rest were sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison.Saudi Arabia
Badie, 75, was on Sunday convicted of inciting his supporters to violence in the Minya case following the ouster of Mohammed Mursi in July 2013.
Badie, on trial in 35 cases related to the Brotherhood, has been sentenced to death in several of them but the verdicts have been overturned by the court of cassation. He received life sentences in more than five cases.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested since the military ousted Mursi.
Elected after the 2011 uprising against former President Hosni Mubarak, Mursi served as president for a year before being toppled after mass protests against his divisive rule.
His successor was former military chief Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. His government says its priority is to reform the economy and fight “terrorism,” and accusing its detractors of seeking to harm Egypt’s interests.
On Sept. 8, a Cairo court sentenced 75 people to death, including other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood.
500,000 children face ‘immediate danger’ in Libya capital: UN
TRIPOLI: Half a million children are in “immediate danger” in Libya’s capital Tripoli due to fighting, the United Nations children’s fund UNICEF said on Monday.
Clashes that broke out between rival militias in late August had killed at least 115 people and wounded nearly 400 by Saturday night, according to Libya’s health ministry.
UNICEF said more than 1,200 families were displaced in the past 48 hours as the clashes intensified in southern Tripoli before pausing on Monday.
That put the total number of people displaced by the recent fighting at over 25,000, half of whom were children, it said.
The UN agency’s Middle East and North Africa director, Geert Cappelaere, said children were paying a “heavy toll” and were increasingly being recruited by armed groups.
“We see children being prevented from going to school, we see children not having the vaccination that they urgently need,” he said.
Those whose parents came to Libya with the hope of migrating to Europe by sea suffered doubly, said Cappelaere.
“They are already facing dire living conditions, many of them are held in detention,” a situation made worse by “the violence that is happening today,” he said.
UNICEF also said schools are increasingly being used to shelter displaced families, which is likely to delay the start of the academic year beyond October 3.
It said residents are facing food, power and water shortages, adding that the clashes had exacerbated the plight of migrants.
“Hundreds of detained refugees and migrants, including children, were forced to move because of violence. Others are stranded in centers in dire conditions,” Cappelaere said.
Despite a UN-brokered cease-fire on September 4, fighting broke out again last week in southern districts of the capital.
The clashes have pitted armed groups from Tarhuna and Misrata against Tripoli militias nominally controlled by Libya’s UN-backed unity government.
The Libyan capital has been at the center of a battle for influence between armed groups since dictator Muammar Qaddafi was ousted in a NATO-backed 2011 uprising.
The country’s unity government has struggled to exert its control in the face of a multitude of militias and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.