Spanish players union vetoes plans for La Liga game in Miami

MADRID: The Spanish players union (AFE) on Monday rejected plans by La Liga to stage a regular-season game in the United States, following a similar refusal by the Spanish football federation (RFEF).
An AFE statement said La Liga had not responded to questions about the planned game between Girona and Barcelona in Miami. It said that “faced with a lack of information” it opposed the game taking place.
On Friday, the RFEF expressed its formal opposition to moving the game from Girona to the United States.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also expressed doubts about the move.
The sharp refusal by the AFE, which had already indicated concern over the health risks to players of such a trip, is a new blow for La Liga, which argues that the initiative will expand its international audience.
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said Sunday his club would refuse to play a Spanish League game in the United States.
For their part, Barcelona and Girona have said they are in favor of the idea of playing in Miami on January 26.
Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain under investigation once again over financial fair play rules
- French champions again in the spotlight over possible financial fair play irregularities.
- In June, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.
PARIS: UEFA said on Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit “for further investigation.”
European football’s governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club’s spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record €222 million ($261 million).
Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for €180 million.
In June, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.
UEFA said on Monday the case had now been referred “back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation.”