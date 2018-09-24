You are here

Emirati officials cite solid Saudi-UAE ties

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in New York on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 24 September 2018
Arab News
Emirati officials cite solid Saudi-UAE ties

  • UAE and Saudi Arabia share a common view on many issues, offering a distinctive model to other countries to follow — Emiratic exec
Updated 24 September 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in New York on Monday.

They praised the brotherly relations between the two countries and discussed latest regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hajji Al-Khouri, director general of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation, hailed the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing on their political, economic and cultural heritage ties at all levels.

Speaking on the occasion of Saudi National Day, Al-Khouri said the unique relations between the two countries are due to efforts being exerted by the leadership of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of UAE International Investors Council, Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan, described on Sunday the relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as deep-rooted and well-established at various levels.

Al-Jarwan said in a statement that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia share a common view on many issues, offering a distinctive model to other countries to follow. 

He said the formation of the Joint Coordination Council further strengthened and upgraded the Saudi-UAE relationship by playing an important role in achieving the full partnership between the two countries. 

 

Topics: saudi national day 2018 UAE

Digital-screen buses aim to boost Saudi patriotism

Saudi Islamic Affairs organized a wide range of activities, including a display of Saudi leadership’s visuals on digital-screen buses. (SPA)
Updated 25 September 2018
Arab News
0

Digital-screen buses aim to boost Saudi patriotism

  • King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6
Updated 25 September 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: To mark the National Day, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs organized a wide range of activities, including a display of Saudi leadership’s visuals on digital-screen buses, as well as cars distributing gifts among citizens and expats in Riyadh and other cities.
Under the directives of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, more than 28 million text messages are being sent through the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to promote national values.  The move is taken in cooperation with the General Directorate for Scientific and Intellectual Awareness.
Separately, authorities said recently that “King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6.
Commenting on the event, Al-Asheikh praised King Salman for his special care and attention for the competition. Al-Asheikh said the contest it aimed to encourage Muslims to memorize, recite and interpret the holy book. He noted that the ministry has completed its preparations to receive participants for the competition. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi islamic affairs saudi national day 2018

