Emirati officials cite solid Saudi-UAE ties

JEDDAH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in New York on Monday.

They praised the brotherly relations between the two countries and discussed latest regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hajji Al-Khouri, director general of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation, hailed the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing on their political, economic and cultural heritage ties at all levels.

Speaking on the occasion of Saudi National Day, Al-Khouri said the unique relations between the two countries are due to efforts being exerted by the leadership of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of UAE International Investors Council, Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan, described on Sunday the relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as deep-rooted and well-established at various levels.

Al-Jarwan said in a statement that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia share a common view on many issues, offering a distinctive model to other countries to follow.

He said the formation of the Joint Coordination Council further strengthened and upgraded the Saudi-UAE relationship by playing an important role in achieving the full partnership between the two countries.