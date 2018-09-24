‘The US administration has lost it,’ says Palestinian envoy

RAMALLAH: The former Palestinian envoy to the US seemed upbeat as he met with Arab News at the newly renovated Ramallah municipality park.
“We’ve been freed,” said Husam Zomlot, referring to US constraints placed on the Palestinians that have disappeared now that the Trump administration has cut off funding and closed the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) office in Washington. “We must now get busy building an international alliance for peace.”
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said the State Department’s decision to close the office reflected “congressional concern with Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC (International Criminal Court) investigation of Israel.” Zomlot said: “We’re free to design an effective strategy of liberation, and to move in any direction that our leadership chooses that can advance our goal of freedom from occupation.”
Referring to an accelerated campaign to join tens of international organizations as the state of Palestine, he added: “We’re free to forge any alliance we wish, and to join in any international organization we choose.” The US has vowed to leave any international organization that Palestine joins.
Zomlot described the Trump administration’s decisions to shut the PLO office, and to revoke his visa and those of his family, as “totally unnecessary and spiteful.”
Referring to the decisions to defund church-run hospitals in Jerusalem, and to invalidate family visas, he said: “Clearly the US administration has lost it.”
Zomlot, who is expected to be reassigned to a major European capital, said he believes that these decisions are due to influence from Israel’s government, and the Palestinian leadership’s refusal to be blackmailed.
“On Sept. 28, 2017, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu demanded the closure of our mission (in Washington). One year later, his prediction has turned into US policy,” said Zomlot
He laments that he is unable to continue engaging Americans about the Palestinian cause, saying: “In the short period that I was in Washington, we saw real change in public opinion and in Congress.”
Zomlot added that he was most pained by the fact that some of the young staffers he had hired had to be let go due to the office closure.
“It was hard to say goodbye to these young energetic leaders, but I told them that the case of Palestine continues to need their work, and that we’ll be back soon,” he said.
‘The US administration has lost it,’ says Palestinian envoy
‘The US administration has lost it,’ says Palestinian envoy
- Referring to the decisions to defund church-run hospitals in Jerusalem, and to invalidate family visas, he said: “Clearly the US administration has lost it”
RAMALLAH: The former Palestinian envoy to the US seemed upbeat as he met with Arab News at the newly renovated Ramallah municipality park.
Syrian children study on the ground in abandoned villa
- Some sit with their knees drawn on a plastic woven carpet, their shoes neatly by its side
ALEPPO, Syria: In rebel-held northern Syria, displaced children sit or lie on the ground of an unfinished villa, bending over their notebooks to apply themselves as they write the day’s lesson.
Four teachers instruct around 100 children — girls and boys aged six to 12 — at the makeshift school in an opposition-held area in the west of the northern province of Aleppo.
Between the bare walls of the villa abandoned mid-construction, children sit or lie on sheets or plain carpets, their small backpacks cast by their side.
Dubbed “Buds of Hope,” the teaching facility has no desks, library or even working toilets.
Instead, the air wafts in from beyond the pine trees outside through the gaping windows in the cement wall.
Dressed in a bright blue T-shirt and jeans, her hair neatly tied back in a pony tail, a barefoot girl kneels over her book, carefully writing.
“This isn’t a school,” says 11-year-old Ali Abdel Jawad.
“There aren’t any classrooms, no seats, nothing. We’re sitting on the ground,” he says.
In one classroom, a gaggle of veiled young girls sit on a bench, as the teacher explains the lesson to one of their male counterparts near a rare white board.
In another, the school’s only female teacher perches on a plastic chair, as her students gather around on the floor, their backs against the wall.
Some sit with their knees drawn on a plastic woven carpet, their shoes neatly by its side.
The children — as well as their teachers — have been displaced from their homes in other parts of Syria due to the seven-year war, a teacher told an AFP photographer.
Some hail from Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, a former rebel stronghold that fell back under regime control in April after a blistering offensive and surrender deals.
Others come from the central provinces of Hama or Homs.
A dry fountain lies in the courtyard outside the villa’s elegant facade, where girls link arms and swing around in a circle.
Schools in opposition-held areas are generally funded by aid organizations, but have in the past been hit by bombardment.
“We’re always scared of bombardment and of the situation in general,” says one of the teachers, giving his name as Mohammed.
The building lies in rebel-held territory adjacent to regime-controlled parts of Aleppo city to the east, but also the major opposition stronghold of Idlib to the west.
Some three million people live in the Idlib province and adjacent areas of the neighboring Aleppo and Latakia provinces, around half of them displaced by war in other parts of Syria.
Earlier this month, many feared a regime assault on Idlib, but last week Damascus ally Moscow and rebel backer Ankara announced a deal to temporarily halt it.