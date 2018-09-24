Saudi Arabia's aid agency plan to distribute 10,500 food baskets in Marib launched

Digital-screen buses aim to boost Saudi patriotism

RIYADH: To mark the National Day, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs organized a wide range of activities, including a display of Saudi leadership’s visuals on digital-screen buses, as well as cars distributing gifts among citizens and expats in Riyadh and other cities.

Under the directives of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, more than 28 million text messages are being sent through the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to promote national values. The move is taken in cooperation with the General Directorate for Scientific and Intellectual Awareness.

Separately, authorities said recently that “King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6.

Commenting on the event, Al-Asheikh praised King Salman for his special care and attention for the competition. Al-Asheikh said the contest it aimed to encourage Muslims to memorize, recite and interpret the holy book. He noted that the ministry has completed its preparations to receive participants for the competition.