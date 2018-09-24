JEDDAH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched on Monday a project to distribute 10,500 food baskets in Marib, Yemen. The launch comes within the projects being implemented by the center in the impoverished country.
Earlier this week, KSRelief signed an executive program for the treatment of wounded Yemenis in different parts of the country, in cooperation with Ben Zaila Hospital.
Abdullah Al-Wadai, deputy director of the department of medical and environmental assistance, said this program is extended to the previous contracts signed with five hospitals in Yemen.
He said the move aims to provide medical care to 200 wounded Yemenis through latest medical procedures.
He added that the number of wounded Yemenis previously treated in private sector hospitals in Yemen had reached 56,197.
This move is part of the programs funded and monitored by KSRelief in coordination with Yemen’s Health Ministry to provide better health services to Yemenis. Recently, the center organized an entertainment trip for 26 Yemeni children formerly recruited by the Houthi militias.
Saudi Arabia's aid agency plan to distribute 10,500 food baskets in Marib launched
Saudi Arabia's aid agency plan to distribute 10,500 food baskets in Marib launched
- KSRelief organized an entertainment trip for 26 Yemeni children formerly recruited by the Houthi militias
JEDDAH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched on Monday a project to distribute 10,500 food baskets in Marib, Yemen. The launch comes within the projects being implemented by the center in the impoverished country.
Digital-screen buses aim to boost Saudi patriotism
- King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6
RIYADH: To mark the National Day, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs organized a wide range of activities, including a display of Saudi leadership’s visuals on digital-screen buses, as well as cars distributing gifts among citizens and expats in Riyadh and other cities.
Under the directives of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, more than 28 million text messages are being sent through the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to promote national values. The move is taken in cooperation with the General Directorate for Scientific and Intellectual Awareness.
Separately, authorities said recently that “King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6.
Commenting on the event, Al-Asheikh praised King Salman for his special care and attention for the competition. Al-Asheikh said the contest it aimed to encourage Muslims to memorize, recite and interpret the holy book. He noted that the ministry has completed its preparations to receive participants for the competition.