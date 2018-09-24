Saudi Arabia participates in World Intellectual Property Organization general assembly

Move to release Saudi prisoners in Taif applauded

TAIF: The Saudi justice minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaan, has praised King Salman for his directive to release all prisoners in Taif who are insolvent in financial cases and not involved in criminal offenses.

The directive came after a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the region.

The Justice Ministry aims to study and make suggestions and initiatives that would ensure a high level of performance for the Kingdom’s judiciary.

Separately, the ministry started receiving requests for the implementation of the unified housing lease in the execution courts as an executive bond through the “unified lease contract,” after linking electronically with the Ministry of Housing in July.

The step will contribute to reducing the flow of cases to the general courts, authorities said, adding that the real estate owners can now apply, through the “unified lease agreement,” which is registered in the electronic rental network, directly to the executive courts and departments, through the ministry’s portal, if the tenant does not pay the value of the rent when due.