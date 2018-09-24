You are here

Saudi Arabia participates in World Intellectual Property Organization general assembly

Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participates in the 58th meeting of the General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participates in the 58th meeting of the General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Supplied)
Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participates in the 58th meeting of the General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Supplied)
Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participates in the 58th meeting of the General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Supplied)
Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participates in the 58th meeting of the General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participated in the 58th meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Saudi delegation, headed by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Swailem, CEO of Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and a number of officials, will attend the meetings, which will discuss a number of important intellectual property issues in the member states.
This is the first time the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property represents as a high-level delegation in the WIPO general assembly meetings, which reflects positively on the authorities various activities.
The meetings commenced on Monday Sept 24 and will continue to Oct. 2 at WIPO headquarters in Geneva.
The decisions taken by member states during the WIPO assemblies contribute to supporting the global intellectual property framework, the future of innovation and the role of WIPO in promoting economic, social and cultural development in all countries.
WIPO, established in 1967, is the global forum for services, policy, cooperation and information in the field of intellectual property.
It is also an United Nations agency and includes membership of 191 states, which plays a leading role in establishing an effective and balanced international system of intellectual property, while encouraging innovation and creativity.

Saudi Arabia joined as a member state in 1982.

