TAIF: The Saudi Justice Minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaan, has praised King Salman for his directive to release all prisoners in Taif who are insolvent in financial cases and not involved in criminal offenses.
The directive came after a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the region.
The Justice Ministry aims to study and make suggestions and initiatives that would ensure a high level of performance for the Kingdom’s judiciary.
Separately, the ministry started receiving requests for the implementation of the unified housing lease in the execution courts as an executive bond through the “unified lease contract,” after linking electronically with the Ministry of Housing in July.
The step will contribute to reducing the flow of cases to the general courts, authorities said, adding that the real estate owners can now apply, through the “unified lease agreement,” which is registered in the electronic rental network, directly to the executive courts and departments, through the ministry’s portal, if the tenant does not pay the value of the rent when due.
Move to release Saudi prisoners in Taif applauded
Move to release Saudi prisoners in Taif applauded
- The justice ministry started receiving requests for the implementation of the unified housing lease in the execution courts
TAIF: The Saudi Justice Minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaan, has praised King Salman for his directive to release all prisoners in Taif who are insolvent in financial cases and not involved in criminal offenses.
Digital-screen buses aim to boost Saudi patriotism
- King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6
RIYADH: To mark the National Day, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs organized a wide range of activities, including a display of Saudi leadership’s visuals on digital-screen buses, as well as cars distributing gifts among citizens and expats in Riyadh and other cities.
Under the directives of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, more than 28 million text messages are being sent through the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to promote national values. The move is taken in cooperation with the General Directorate for Scientific and Intellectual Awareness.
Separately, authorities said recently that “King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Oct. 6.
Commenting on the event, Al-Asheikh praised King Salman for his special care and attention for the competition. Al-Asheikh said the contest it aimed to encourage Muslims to memorize, recite and interpret the holy book. He noted that the ministry has completed its preparations to receive participants for the competition.