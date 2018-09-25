UN debut for New Zealand’s ‘First Baby’: diaper change, peace summit

You are here

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and National Security and Intelligence of New Zealand holds her son Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, as her husband Clarke Gayford looks on during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit September 24, 2018, one a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
Jacinda Ardern (L) , Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and National Security and Intelligence of New Zealand looks on at her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, and her husband Clarke Gayford (C sitting) during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit September 24, 2018, one a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve in the General Assembly Hall at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and National Security and Intelligence of New Zealand holds her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, as her husband Clarke Gayford (L) looks on during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit September 24, 2018, one day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
Clarke Gayford looks on holding his daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, as his wife Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and National Security and Intelligence of New Zealand speaks during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit September 24, 2018, one day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits with her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Clarke Gayford (C) claps holding his daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, as his wife Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and National Security and Intelligence of New Zealand speaks during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit September 24, 2018, one day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)


UNITED NATIONS: With a mock security pass that lists her as the “First Baby” of New Zealand, 3-month-old Neve Te Aroha made her United Nations debut on Monday when her mother — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — spoke at a peace summit in the General Assembly.
Her partner Clarke Gayford, who is the baby’s full-time caregiver, sat with the New Zealand delegation and held Neve as Ardern spoke. Ardern, 38, is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
Gayford posted a photo on Twitter earlier on Monday of Neve’s security pass for the annual gathering of world leaders in New York this week.
He added: “I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st (birthday).”
Ardern is her country’s youngest premier and the first to take maternity leave while in office.
The United Nations was delighted to see baby Neve in the General Assembly hall, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“Prime Minister Ardern is showing that no one is better qualified to represent her country than a working mother. Just 5 percent of the world’s leaders are women, so we need to make them as welcome here as possible,” he said.










